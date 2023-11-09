Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here at Us Weekly, we believe beauty doesn’t have to break the bank. Skincare should be accessible and effective — everyone deserves a clear complexion! Most of the celeb-loved beauty brands tend to cost a pretty penny, but there’s one premium line that rivals drugstore prices: The Inkey List. Famous fans include Reese Witherspoon, Alana Haim and Charli D’Amelio.

Vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free and dermatologically tested, these products deliver real results at a surprisingly low cost. Below are seven bestselling staples from The Inkey List that you should add to your skincare routine!

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

An Allure Best of Beauty winner, this Hyaluronic Acid Serum is The Inkey List’s no. 1 bestseller! This ultra-hydrating serum will make your skin feel smooth, plump and healthy.

Was $10 You Save 30% On Sale: $7 See It!

Salicylic Acid Cleanser

Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams said that this Salicylic Acid Cleanser is her “favorite thing ever.” Specifically formulated for acne-prone, oil-prone or combination skin, this popular product reduces acne blemishes and blackheads for a clearer complexion.

Was $12 You Save 25% On Sale: $9 See It!

Oat Cleansing Balm

Another Allure Best of Beauty winner, this Oat Cleansing Balm melts away makeup and impurities. Gentle for sensitive skin!

Was $12 You Save 25% On Sale: $9 See It!

Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm

Pucker up! This Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm leaves your lips smoother, fuller and more hydrated. In fact, this product plumps lips by up to 40% in just one month! No need for filler when you use this lip balm.

$13.00 See It!

Caffeine Eye Cream

What do Scarlett Johansson and Gemma Chan have in common? Besides being stunning actresses, they’ve both used The Inkey List’s Caffeine Eye Cream! Just like a shot of espresso, this eye cream wakes up tired eyes and reduces dark circles and puffy bags.

Was $11 You Save 27% On Sale: $8 See It!

Retinol Serum

Powerful yet gentle, this Retinol Serum minimizes wrinkles and fine lines while improving skin tone. It’s an Allure Best of Beauty winner!

Was $13 You Save 23% On Sale: $10 See It!

Dewy Sunscreen SPF 30

Say hello to your new favorite sunscreen! This Polyglutamic Acid Dewy Sunscreen SPF 30 will protect your skin from the sun.

Was $15 You Save 27% On Sale: $11 See It!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Gemma Chan Says This Caffeinated Eye Cream Is Her 'Secret Weapon' Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Many of Us are no strangers to under-eye bags. Whether they appear as dark circles or pop up as puffy redness, under-eye bags are one complexion woe that many skincare enthusiasts try their hardest to fight off. Take […]

Related: 10 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Get the Celebrity Seal of Approval Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stars — they’re just like Us. Even though celebrities seem immortal, they grow older just like everyone else. They just have access to the best anti-aging beauty products on the market! We tracked down 10 celeb-loved skincare staples […]

Related: Sarah Shahi Says This Smoothing Face Serum Makes Her Skin Look ‘Like Glass’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you ask Us, the Netflix show Sex/Life is all about skin — both the skin-on-skin contact in the steamy love scenes, and star Sarah Shahi’s smooth skin. Our jaws drop every time we see her clear complexion! […]