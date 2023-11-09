Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Here at Us Weekly, we believe beauty doesn’t have to break the bank. Skincare should be accessible and effective — everyone deserves a clear complexion! Most of the celeb-loved beauty brands tend to cost a pretty penny, but there’s one premium line that rivals drugstore prices: The Inkey List. Famous fans include Reese Witherspoon, Alana Haim and Charli D’Amelio.
Vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free and dermatologically tested, these products deliver real results at a surprisingly low cost. Below are seven bestselling staples from The Inkey List that you should add to your skincare routine!
Hyaluronic Acid Serum
An Allure Best of Beauty winner, this Hyaluronic Acid Serum is The Inkey List’s no. 1 bestseller! This ultra-hydrating serum will make your skin feel smooth, plump and healthy.
Salicylic Acid Cleanser
Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams said that this Salicylic Acid Cleanser is her “favorite thing ever.” Specifically formulated for acne-prone, oil-prone or combination skin, this popular product reduces acne blemishes and blackheads for a clearer complexion.
Oat Cleansing Balm
Another Allure Best of Beauty winner, this Oat Cleansing Balm melts away makeup and impurities. Gentle for sensitive skin!
Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm
Pucker up! This Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm leaves your lips smoother, fuller and more hydrated. In fact, this product plumps lips by up to 40% in just one month! No need for filler when you use this lip balm.
Caffeine Eye Cream
What do Scarlett Johansson and Gemma Chan have in common? Besides being stunning actresses, they’ve both used The Inkey List’s Caffeine Eye Cream! Just like a shot of espresso, this eye cream wakes up tired eyes and reduces dark circles and puffy bags.
Retinol Serum
Powerful yet gentle, this Retinol Serum minimizes wrinkles and fine lines while improving skin tone. It’s an Allure Best of Beauty winner!
Dewy Sunscreen SPF 30
Say hello to your new favorite sunscreen! This Polyglutamic Acid Dewy Sunscreen SPF 30 will protect your skin from the sun.
