Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Shop These 7 Bestselling Skincare Products From The Inkey List — All Under $14

By
The Inkey List
The Inkey List

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here at Us Weekly, we believe beauty doesn’t have to break the bank. Skincare should be accessible and effective — everyone deserves a clear complexion! Most of the celeb-loved beauty brands tend to cost a pretty penny, but there’s one premium line that rivals drugstore prices: The Inkey List. Famous fans include Reese Witherspoon, Alana Haim and Charli D’Amelio.

Vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free and dermatologically tested, these products deliver real results at a surprisingly low cost. Below are seven bestselling staples from The Inkey List that you should add to your skincare routine!

Hyaluronic Acid Serum

hyaluronic acid serum
The Inkey List

An Allure Best of Beauty winner, this Hyaluronic Acid Serum is The Inkey List’s no. 1 bestseller! This ultra-hydrating serum will make your skin feel smooth, plump and healthy.

Was $10You Save 30%
On Sale: $7
See It!

Salicylic Acid Cleanser

salicylic acid cleanser
The Inkey List

Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams said that this Salicylic Acid Cleanser is her “favorite thing ever.” Specifically formulated for acne-prone, oil-prone or combination skin, this popular product reduces acne blemishes and blackheads for a clearer complexion.

Was $12You Save 25%
On Sale: $9
See It!

Oat Cleansing Balm

oat cleansing balm
The Inkey List

Another Allure Best of Beauty winner, this Oat Cleansing Balm melts away makeup and impurities. Gentle for sensitive skin!

Was $12You Save 25%
On Sale: $9
See It!

Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm

plumping lip balm
The Inkey List

Pucker up! This Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm leaves your lips smoother, fuller and more hydrated. In fact, this product plumps lips by up to 40% in just one month! No need for filler when you use this lip balm.

$13.00
See It!

Caffeine Eye Cream

caffeine eye cream
The Inkey List

What do Scarlett Johansson and Gemma Chan have in common? Besides being stunning actresses, they’ve both used The Inkey List’s Caffeine Eye Cream! Just like a shot of espresso, this eye cream wakes up tired eyes and reduces dark circles and puffy bags.

Was $11You Save 27%
On Sale: $8
See It!

Retinol Serum

retinol serum
The Inkey List

Powerful yet gentle, this Retinol Serum minimizes wrinkles and fine lines while improving skin tone. It’s an Allure Best of Beauty winner!

Was $13You Save 23%
On Sale: $10
See It!

Dewy Sunscreen SPF 30

dewy sunscreen
The Inkey List

Say hello to your new favorite sunscreen! This Polyglutamic Acid Dewy Sunscreen SPF 30 will protect your skin from the sun.

Was $15You Save 27%
On Sale: $11
See It!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Gemma Chan at the Vogue World event

Related: Gemma Chan Says This Caffeinated Eye Cream Is Her 'Secret Weapon'

kim-kate-hailey-anti-aging

Related: 10 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Get the Celebrity Seal of Approval

Sarah Shahi skin Shani Darden serum

Related: Sarah Shahi Says This Smoothing Face Serum Makes Her Skin Look ‘Like Glass’

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories