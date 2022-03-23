87% of Users Saw Fewer Breakouts After Using This $20 Purifying Cleanser

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s important to be picky when choosing a skincare cleanser. While back in our teens, we might’ve just picked out whatever face wash looked cute and smelled good, now we know we have to pay attention to ingredients, reviews and — of course — results. We want the bang for our buck — though we’re still trying to keep that buck on the smaller side!

That’s why we love Three Ships. The sustainable skincare brand has phenomenal products, but it still manages to keep prices affordable. You don’t need to be absolutely loaded to deserve clear, healthy skin. All you need is $20 to nab this purifying cleanser. You could even subscribe to pay less!

Get the Purify Aloe + Amino Acid Cleanser for just $20 at Three Ships!

This cleanser is best for dry/normal skin, especially if you’re prone to acne. You know how some cleansers just leave your face feeling stripped and raw? Three Ships recognizes that deeply and effectively cleansing doesn’t have to mean destroying your skin in the process. No more harsh scrubs! This cleanser is even alcohol-free.

This 100% plant-derived, cruelty-free cleanser is designed to gently wash away build-up of dirt and makeup all while nourishing skin. It contains 10 amino acids that may replenish your moisture barrier to skin can maintain its elasticity and suppleness, as well as 26% aloe vera content to keep skin soothed and hydrated. This aloe vera is sourced from independent, locally operated farms in El Progreso Guatemala! Aloe vera has been found to be majorly helpful when it comes to fighting acne (The Journal of Dermatological Treatment).

Shoppers are saying this cleanser, which comes in a recyclable bottle, is “very gentle and refreshing” and leaves their skin with a “wonderful smooth, silky feeling of pure clean.” They love that “there’s no tight feeling after cleansing” and that it’s “non-irritating.” They’re so obsessed, in fact, that they “will not use anything else moving forward”!

In a survey conducted on 34 participants, 96% said they would recommend this cleanser to a friend. 100% found that it was effective at removing dirt and makeup, and 87% noticed clearer skin with fewer breakouts. Obviously, different skincare products often tend to work differently for different people, but these results are very promising. There’s a wildly high chance that this could be a skin savior for you!

You can use this cleanser both morning and night (but at least at night). Massage two to three pumps into wet skin and massage in circular motions over face. Rinse, pat dry and follow up with the rest of your skincare routine!

