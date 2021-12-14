Last-Minute Holiday Shopping? You Can Order These Tory Burch Items in Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you noticed that we’ve officially hit the half-way point of December? It’s hard to believe — this month is seriously flying by! Usually we’re not too stressed out about losing track of time, but during the holiday season, that’s certainly not the case.

Of course, we need to have everything prepped for our holiday gatherings, and shopping is the hardest hurdle. This year has been especially difficult with all of the shipping delays, but luckily, Tory Burch has a treat for Us! Right now, they’re giving everyone complimentary two-day shipping if you order before December 20 at 2 p.m. That gives everyone plenty of time to get those gifts delivered for all of your celebrations! If you’re still looking for that perfect present, check out our current favorite picks below!

This Chic Card Wallet

This card case is the ideal size to fit into smaller purses and showcase your essentials.

Get the Kira Patchwork Card Case (originally $128) on sale with free 2-day shipping for $89 at Tory Burch!

These Classic Boots

If you want to elevate any simple outfit, you can do so by adding these boots!

Get the Equestrian Link Boot (originally $458) on sale with free 2-day shipping for $269 at Tory Burch!

This Gorgeous Shoulder Bag

We love the how the snakeskin print pops on this purse — it’s effortlessly elegant!

Get the Miller Mixed-Materials Small Classic Shoulder Bag (originally $528) on sale with free 2-day shipping for $369 at Tory Burch!

This Quilted Convertible Purse

This bag can be worn as a shoulder bag or longer crossbody, and there’s no denying its timeless aesthetic!

Get the Kira Chevron Glazed Convertible Shoulder Bag (originally $578) on sale with free 2-day shipping for $349 at Tory Burch!

These Trendy “Dad” Sneakers

These sneakers are fabulously chunky and can elevate any athleisure look to new heights!

Get the Good Luck Trainer with free 2-day shipping for $278 at Tory Burch!

This Compact Crossbody Bag

This bag has the right shape and size to fit a variety of items that you just might need on a busy day!

Get the Leather Camera Bag (originally $378) on sale with free 2-day shipping for $289 at Tory Burch!

These Statement Earrings

These earrings will be the star of the show when you team them with practically any look!

Get the Roxanne Double-Drop Earring (originally $198) on sale with free 2-day shipping for $119 at Tory Burch!

