Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re here for the high-low lifestyle! Our closet is a combination of affordable attire and pricier pieces. After all, it’s all about balance! But as bargain hunters by nature, we can’t resist a sale on luxury labels. Designer styles are usually out of our budget, but we make an exception for a good deal.

Good news! Tory Burch is throwing a huge sale on a wide selection of accessories and apparel. With the holidays coming up, now is the perfect time to get a head start on shopping for gifts. A Tory Burch purse is personally at the top of our list (hint, hint). Plus, handbags are handy all year-round!

While there are countless items to choose from, we selected 17 of our favorite finds that will take your outfits to the next level. Don’t miss out on these major designer deals!

Small Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag

Crafted with quilted leather, this embossed bag features a gold chain that can convert intro a crossbody. One reviewer reported, “Gorgeous because of all the details, classy because it is a purse that will never go out of style and versatile because it can be used as either a shoulder bag or as a crossbody bag!”

Was $498 On Sale: $399 You Save 20% See It!

Oversized Down Vest

We’re calling it now — cuffing season’s must-have layering piece is a down vest. Stay cozy all fall and winter in this water-repellant and wind-resistant style!

Was $498 On Sale: $299 You Save 40% See It!

Robinson Colorblock Double-Strap Convertible

We’re definitely not neutral about this neutral colorblock handbag! “Gorgeous autumn palette,” one shopper gushed. “The color patterns of beige and gold and cream are lovely, and the bag is thoughtfully designed with pockets and compartments. Really classy.”

Was $269 On Sale: $178 You Save 34% See It!

Fleming Raffia Convertible Shoulder Bag

Hand-woven in raffia with a leather trim and brushed gold chain, this black bag is anything but basic. Another plus? The size! “This bag holds all of my essentials without looking too bulky,” one shopper remarked.

Was $698 On Sale: $409 You Save 41% See It!

Miller Wallet Crossbody

Looking for a purse for running errands or hitting the town on a night out? One customer called this bag an “adorable small crossbody for girls on the go. Gorgeous!”

Was $348 On Sale: $229 You Save 34% See It!

151 Mercer Crescent Bag

Simple and sleek in an autumnal hue, this shoulder bag is our new fall favorite. “Perfect bag for everyday! Fits all the essentials and more! A very elegant looking bag that can be used for day and night!”

Was $598 On Sale: $409 You Save 32% See It!

Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag

Shine bright with this metallic shoulder bag, optimal for special occasions! “The perfect size and style for a purse,” one reviewer declared. “True soft gold color pairs with any outfit and/or shoes and I feel its style is timeless. Simply elegant!”

Was $548 On Sale: $349 You Save 36% See It!

Tiny Rose Embroidered Dress

Flattering and feminine, this yellow frock will hug your curves in all the right places. Take this dress from daytime brunch to date night dinner.

Was $998 On Sale: $599 You Save 40% See It!

Kira Crochet Convertible Shoulder Bag

Upgrade your plain beige purse with this crochet shoulder bag! “This bag is perfect. Perfect!” one shopper proclaimed. “I’m just beyond obsessed and I wish I would have bought this sooner.”

Was $658 On Sale: $379 You Save 42% See It!

Perry Bombe Patent Whipstitch Mini Bag

Black and white and cute all over! In fact, one customer called this mini bag “super cute! Simple elegance with functionality. On-the-go classy!”

Was $498 On Sale: $349 You Save 30% See It!

151 Mercer Embossed Shoulder Bag

Go wild with this bold snakeskin shoulder bag! “Absolutely love this bag!” one satisfied shopper said. “Stylish and lightweight. The print is fabulous. Luxurious suede interior!”

Was $898 On Sale: $629 You Save 30% See It!

Ballet Stud Loafers

These ballet loafers are on point (see what we did there?). According to one review, “They’re really comfortable. I love the studded detail on these shoes and so do many others, apparently! Received lots of compliments in the office.”

Was $498 On Sale: $349 You Save 30% See It!

McGraw Smooth Drawstring Bucket Bag

This bucket bag is on our bucket list. “I am in love with my new Tory Burch bag. And apparently so is everyone else!!” one reviewer raved. “I get so many compliments. The color is perfect and I use it everyday I have to look sharp.”

Was $598 On Sale: $449 You Save 25% See It!

Cashmere Joggers

As one shopper said, “Cashmere sweatpants is like pairing sweet with salty; it’s a dreamy combination and the only bottoms I want to wear when it’s cold out. Cannot recommend this sweatpant upgrade enough. Pure luxury!”

Was $498 On Sale: $299 You Save 40% See It!

Smocked Dress

We’ve been eyeing this lovely smocked dress since before it went on sale! “Love this dress!” one shopper enthused. “Really nice material, fit is flattering, material feels nice and is light and airy. I have received lots of compliments on this dress. I have worn it with sandals in summer and plan to wear it with boots and sweater for fall.”

Was $498 On Sale: $299 You Save 40% See It!

Spaghetti Strap Tote

Going green! “This bag is beautiful!” one reviewer exclaimed. “I love the color and craftsmanship of the bag. The only problem is now I want every color.”

Was $698 On Sale: $479 You Save 31% See It!

Ella Jacquard Stripe Small Tote

Earn your stripes with this Tory Burch striped tote. Just read this glowing review: “I love my new Ella tote. It’s light and roomy. The print is timeless and will last a lifetime. Love the side pocket too. Easy to get to phone.”

Was $498 On Sale: $299 You Save 40% See It!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!