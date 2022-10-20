Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We’re here for the high-low lifestyle! Our closet is a combination of affordable attire and pricier pieces. After all, it’s all about balance! But as bargain hunters by nature, we can’t resist a sale on luxury labels. Designer styles are usually out of our budget, but we make an exception for a good deal.
Good news! Tory Burch is throwing a huge sale on a wide selection of accessories and apparel. With the holidays coming up, now is the perfect time to get a head start on shopping for gifts. A Tory Burch purse is personally at the top of our list (hint, hint). Plus, handbags are handy all year-round!
While there are countless items to choose from, we selected 17 of our favorite finds that will take your outfits to the next level. Don’t miss out on these major designer deals!
Small Fleming Convertible Shoulder Bag
Crafted with quilted leather, this embossed bag features a gold chain that can convert intro a crossbody. One reviewer reported, “Gorgeous because of all the details, classy because it is a purse that will never go out of style and versatile because it can be used as either a shoulder bag or as a crossbody bag!”
Oversized Down Vest
We’re calling it now — cuffing season’s must-have layering piece is a down vest. Stay cozy all fall and winter in this water-repellant and wind-resistant style!
Robinson Colorblock Double-Strap Convertible
We’re definitely not neutral about this neutral colorblock handbag! “Gorgeous autumn palette,” one shopper gushed. “The color patterns of beige and gold and cream are lovely, and the bag is thoughtfully designed with pockets and compartments. Really classy.”
Fleming Raffia Convertible Shoulder Bag
Hand-woven in raffia with a leather trim and brushed gold chain, this black bag is anything but basic. Another plus? The size! “This bag holds all of my essentials without looking too bulky,” one shopper remarked.
Miller Wallet Crossbody
Looking for a purse for running errands or hitting the town on a night out? One customer called this bag an “adorable small crossbody for girls on the go. Gorgeous!”
151 Mercer Crescent Bag
Simple and sleek in an autumnal hue, this shoulder bag is our new fall favorite. “Perfect bag for everyday! Fits all the essentials and more! A very elegant looking bag that can be used for day and night!”
Small Kira Chevron Convertible Shoulder Bag
Shine bright with this metallic shoulder bag, optimal for special occasions! “The perfect size and style for a purse,” one reviewer declared. “True soft gold color pairs with any outfit and/or shoes and I feel its style is timeless. Simply elegant!”
Tiny Rose Embroidered Dress
Flattering and feminine, this yellow frock will hug your curves in all the right places. Take this dress from daytime brunch to date night dinner.
Kira Crochet Convertible Shoulder Bag
Upgrade your plain beige purse with this crochet shoulder bag! “This bag is perfect. Perfect!” one shopper proclaimed. “I’m just beyond obsessed and I wish I would have bought this sooner.”
Perry Bombe Patent Whipstitch Mini Bag
Black and white and cute all over! In fact, one customer called this mini bag “super cute! Simple elegance with functionality. On-the-go classy!”
151 Mercer Embossed Shoulder Bag
Go wild with this bold snakeskin shoulder bag! “Absolutely love this bag!” one satisfied shopper said. “Stylish and lightweight. The print is fabulous. Luxurious suede interior!”
Ballet Stud Loafers
These ballet loafers are on point (see what we did there?). According to one review, “They’re really comfortable. I love the studded detail on these shoes and so do many others, apparently! Received lots of compliments in the office.”
McGraw Smooth Drawstring Bucket Bag
This bucket bag is on our bucket list. “I am in love with my new Tory Burch bag. And apparently so is everyone else!!” one reviewer raved. “I get so many compliments. The color is perfect and I use it everyday I have to look sharp.”
Cashmere Joggers
As one shopper said, “Cashmere sweatpants is like pairing sweet with salty; it’s a dreamy combination and the only bottoms I want to wear when it’s cold out. Cannot recommend this sweatpant upgrade enough. Pure luxury!”
Smocked Dress
We’ve been eyeing this lovely smocked dress since before it went on sale! “Love this dress!” one shopper enthused. “Really nice material, fit is flattering, material feels nice and is light and airy. I have received lots of compliments on this dress. I have worn it with sandals in summer and plan to wear it with boots and sweater for fall.”
Spaghetti Strap Tote
Going green! “This bag is beautiful!” one reviewer exclaimed. “I love the color and craftsmanship of the bag. The only problem is now I want every color.”
Ella Jacquard Stripe Small Tote
Earn your stripes with this Tory Burch striped tote. Just read this glowing review: “I love my new Ella tote. It’s light and roomy. The print is timeless and will last a lifetime. Love the side pocket too. Easy to get to phone.”
