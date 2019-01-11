Everyone has a wallet but not everyone uses it the same way. When choosing a card case, wallet or whatever we want to hold your money, credit cards, identification, and everything else in, we all choose different styles and brands for a variety of different reasons.

Do they often carry cash? Do they travel often? Do they keep their receipts? Do they carry a purse, or do they go bags free? All of these questions are a great way to find out which type of wallet is the best choice. Lucky for Us, Nordstrom is currently selling a wallet that will keep any and all types of shoppers happy.

See It: Grab the Tory Burch Robinson Saffiano Leather Continental Wallet for just $119 at Nordstrom today. Not a fan? Check out the other Tory Burch wallets that Nordstrom offers.

The Tory Burch Robinson Saffiano Leather Continental Wallet is the perfect wallet for a sleek, organized and compact way of keeping sacred treasures together. Wallets are probably one of the most useful things we can buy. For obvious reasons, it can hold money, cards, and purchasing essentials. Whether we’re the type who only carries a wallet around, throws it inside our huge tote bag or often sticks to using their go-to crossbody, this Tory Burch wallet will end up being our best friend!

The sleek wallet is made out of imported leather and comes in a shade of “Pale Apricot” with an interior of “Royal Navy,” closes with a simple snap closure. With 11 card slots and an exterior zip pocket to hold our coins, there are so many opportunities to organize all of our wallet essentials.

While it normally retails for $178, Nordstrom is generously discounting this baby for $119 for a limited time only. The 7.5 inches wide by 3.5 inches tall and 1-inch depth makes for a very compact and thin wallet to do a wide variety of things. The light pink – an almost off-white coloring – would work perfectly with any outfit and is made out of Saffiano leather which is durable and easy to clean.

Shoppers who own this wallet have been very happy with their purchase. Many often explained that the wallet is sleek, slim and is the perfect size and has just the right amount of space for all of their cards and cash. One reviewer was hesitant on buying the item due to its snap closure feature instead of a traditional zip around wallet but after receiving the wallet, they confirmed that their valuables have stayed secure.

We imagine one would style this fabulously with a simple navy cocktail dress, nude heels and fun a pea coat for the winter weather. For a more casual look, we could easily pair it with a matching Tory Burch purse and wear denim jeans, white platform sneakers and a puffy white coat. For this price and quality, this purchase seems like a no brainer!

At Shop With Us, we are constantly pressing refresh on our favorite retailers and, let’s be honest, forever searching for and adding new handbags to our collection. After all, we always need to have a few options at any given moment. We need totes of all sizes for everyday use, like an oversized bag for work or medium totes for our regular loads. We also need teeny-tiny bags for going out, whether it’s a wristlet, a cross-body bag or a slightly larger shoulder purse. Just when we think we have enough accessories or pledge to stop bringing home more, we find that perfect purse we always needed.

Our absolute favorite tote: We need a tote we can rely on, but also one that is anything but boring! This tote is super functional, sporty and extra roomy for days we need to carry around a ton. Plus, it’s super high-quality, so while we love buying extra bags any chance we can get, we know this one is made to last.

Our absolute favorite cross-body bag: Our one complaint about most cross-body bag options is that when we find ourselves with extra stuff to carry around, nothing fits. This cross-body bag is expandable thanks to a very crafty zipper detail. However, it’s not too bulky to bring for a night out when we need a trusty place to stow our wallet, keys and phone.

Our absolute favorite purse: Sometimes, we just need the Goldilocks of purses: Not too big, not too small, but just large enough to hold everything we need. Nordstrom can barely keep this medium-sized handbag in stock and it’s obvious why! It’s chic enough thanks to the glam gold hardware but basic enough for everyday use.

