This Wrap-Style Dress Is Serving Major DVF Vibes — But It Costs Under $30

Do we love shopping designer pieces? Sure. Every so often, splurging on a name brand can be fun, especially if it’s something super unique or adorned with a logo. Most of the time, however, we’re just browsing. And you know what? Sometimes browsing is even better. We treat the experience as an opportunity to collect outfit and style ideas, so that when we go to shop more affordable pieces, we find what we want and love that much faster!

Our love for wrap dresses, for example, comes from being huge fans of Diane von Furstenberg. DVF is the queen of all wrap dresses. They’re flattering, they’re beautiful, they look good on everyone and they’re fun to wear. When we saw this wrap-style dress on Amazon, our mind immediately went to DVF — but even though our brain was thinking designer, the price tag remained under $30!

Get the uguest Long Sleeve V-Neck Dress starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

This mini dress has a seriously figure-loving fit. It has a plunging, surplice V-neckline and loose-fitting long sleeves, and the skirt portion flares out a tiny bit under the adjustable tie belt. You get that wrap look without the difficulties that come with wearing a wrap dress. You do get that extra layer of fabric on the skirt too, as you can see the extra ruffled overlay reaching most of the way down to the hem!

There are currently 16 variations available of this dress, so if you wanted options, you won’t be disappointed. They’re all patterned, but the choice of pattern is yours. Will you opt for one of the florals, or perhaps polka dot, leopard or snakeskin? The color options majorly vary too, from bright red, to navy, to black with a multi-color print. Make sure to check out every last option, but don’t be surprised if you end up falling for more than one!

With the current weather, you have even more options when it comes to styling this dress. A pair of tights and knee-high or even thigh-high boots would be chic as chic can be, but you can just as easily go for booties or flats instead. In the summer, we’re already picturing it with white high-top sneakers and strappy sandals. You can wear it to a nice occasion as well with heels and fine jewelry. Let’s be real — you’ll probably take any excuse to wear it!

