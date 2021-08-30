Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event: Every 50% Off Deal Happening Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s back! Ulta’s epic 21 Days of Beauty event has returned, and it’s even more mind-blowing than usual. Every single eligible item is 50% off! Every 24 hours, new deals pop up — many of them online only — and there are some serious top brands involved, including Estée Lauder, Peach & Lily, Kylie Cosmetics, Benefit, Urban Decay and so many more. You’ll see in the list of deals below!
This event lasts from now through September 18, 2021, and each of the deals lasts one day only, so if you see something you love or want to try on sale, don’t wait up — and make sure to bookmark this page and check back every day so you don’t miss out!
August 30:
- Estée Lauder Radiant Skin Repair + Renew Set (originally $50), now $25
- Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 (originally $38), now $19
- Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream (originally $52), now $26 — Diamond/Platinum online exclusive!
- Clinique Select Powders (originally $31), now $16 — Diamond/Platinum online exclusive!
- Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment (originally $26), now $13 — online only!
August 31:
- Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum & Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream (originally $39-42), now $20-21
- COVER FX Monochromatic Bronzer Duo & Monochromatic Blush Duo (originally $38), now $19
- Kopari Beauty 100% Organic Coconut Melt, Tropical Coconut Melt and Pink Soufflé Body Mask (originally $28-39), now $14-20 — online only!
- Petite ‘n Pretty, Persona, Sara Happ, BAD HABIT, Ofra Cosmetics Select Products (originally $19-50), now $10-25 — online only!
September 1:
- Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette (originally $48), now $24
- M·A·C Select Matte Lipstick & Prep + Prime Lip Primer (originally $19-20), now $10
- Dermalogica Retinol Acne Clearing Oil (originally $80), now $40
- Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay (originally $28), now $14
September 2:
- Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara & Bi-Facil Double-Action Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover (originally $26-42), now $13-21
- Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels & Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides (originally $14-33), now $7-17
- Erborian, Hanskin, DHC, Shiseido, SAND & SKY Select Products (originally $23-72), now $12-36 — online only!
- NABLA Skin Bronzing & Skin Glazing (originally $24), now $12 — online only!
September 3:
- Lilly Lashes, Velour Lashes, House Of Lashes, BLINKING BEAUTÉ, Glamnetic Select Prestige Lashes (originally $12-30), now $6-15
- SeroVital Advanced (originally $119), now $60
- St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse (originally $44), now $22 — online only!
- LashFood, Eyeko, Lime Crime, Follain Select Eye Products (originally $18-38), now $9-19 — app exclusive!
September 4:
- Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer (originally $24), now $12
- Tula Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum (originally $48), now $24
- Clinique Moisture Surge 100 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator (originally $25), now $13 — online only!
- StriVectin Peptight 360 Tightening Eye Serum (originally $69), now $35 — online only!
September 5:
- IT Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream (originally $69), now $35
- PMD Personal Microderm PRO (originally $199), now $99.50
- Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup SPF 45 & Futurist Aqua Brilliance Watery Glow Primer (originally $40-45), now $20-23 — online only!
- beautyblender Bubble (originally $20), now $10 — online only!
- Plus one surprise beauty steal to be revealed on September 5!
September 6:
- Lancôme La Vie est Belle Happiness Shot (originally $39), now $20
- Dermalogica BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum (originally $70), now $35
- Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzer (originally $30), now $15 — online only!
- Céla, Milk + Honey, Sagely Naturals, Hustle Butter, Ora Organic, Patchology Wellness Brands Select Products (originally $16-35), now $8-17 — online only!
September 7:
- Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner (originally $22), now $11
- Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream (originally $65), now $33
- Jaclyn Cosmetics Highlighters & Bronze & Blushing Duos (originally $16-36), now $8-18 — online only!
- bareMinerals Concealers (originally $22-25), now $11-13 — online only!
- Philosophy The Microdelivery Exfoliating Facial Wash (originally $29-44), now $15-22 — online only!
September 8:
- Mario Badescu Drying Lotion (originally $17), now $9
- Lancôme Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum (originally $52), now $26
- NUDESTIX Magnetic Luminous & Matte Eye Color (originally $26), now $13 — online only!
- Kiehl’s Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Sleep Set with Eye Mask (originally $29), now $15 — online only!
- Buxom Wanderlust Primer Infused Blush (originally $23), now $12 — online only!
September 9:
- Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss (originally $24), now $12
- GLAMGLOW GLOWSTARTER Mega Illuminating Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer (originally $50), now $25
- M·A·C Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow (originally $23), now $12 — online only!
- Smashbox Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick (originally $24), now $12 — online only!
- Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++ (originally $65), now $33 — online only!
September 10:
- Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara & Sugar Rush – Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascara (originally $23), now $12
- Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Eyeshadow, 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow & 24/7 Shadow Stick (originally $19-26), now $10-13
- Olio E Osso, INDIE LEE, Juice Beauty Select Credo Brands Products (originally $28-115), now $14-58 — online only!
- ZitSticka Select Items (originally $16-36), now $8-18 — online only!
- PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15 (originally $30), now $15 — app exclusive!
September 11:
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+ Original & Oil-Free (originally $40), now $20
- IT Brushes for ULTA Sets (originally $30-65), now $15-33
- Lancôme Select Skincare (originally $78-130), now $39-65 — online only!
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser (originally $62), now $31 — online only!
September 12:
- bareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Powder Foundation (originally $33), now $17
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ The Intensive Hydrating Complex & Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum (originally $122-179), now $61-90
- DERMAFLASH DERMAPORE Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser (originally $99), now $50 — online only!
- Mario Badescu Facial Sprays (originally $12), now $6 — online only!
- Plus one surprise beauty steal to be revealed on September 12!
September 13:
- Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick (originally $20), now $10
- COSRX Master Patch Set (originally $19), now $10
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeDRAMA Black Intense Thickening Mascara with Castor Oil (originally $25), now $13 — online only!
- jane iredale, KORRES, COVER FX, boscia, Hey Honey Select Clean Ingredient Beauty Products (originally $18-44), now $9-22 — online only!
September 14:
- Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum (originally $98), now $49
- First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser (originally $22), now $11
- LORAC PRO Palettes (originally $35-45), now $18-23 — online only!
- mented cosmetics, Beauty Bakerie, Keys Soulcare, KYLIE SKIN Women Founders’ Brands Select Products (originally $17-30), now $8-15 — online only!
September 15:
- Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Setting Spray & All Nighter Primers (originally $33-36), now $17-18
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation (originally $38), now $19
- Beekman 1802 Dewy Eyed Illuminating & Depuffing Eye Serum (originally $42), now $21 — online only!
- Tarte Sugar Rush – Lash Smoothie Volumizing Hemp Mascara (originally $23), now $12 — online only!
- Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment & Advanced Body Smoothing Pre-Treatment, Fragrance Free (originally $34-63), now $17-32 — online only!
September 16:
- Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer, Pearl Brightening Primer & Hydrating Primer (originally $32), now $16
- StriVectin Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face Serum (originally $99), now $50
- IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer (originally $49), now $25 — online only!
- Too Faced Killer Liner 36 Hour Waterproof Gel Eyeliner (originally $19), now $10 — online only!
- The Salon At Ulta Beauty Blowout (originally $35-45), now $18-23 — book online!
September 17:
- Clinique All About Eyes Original and Rich Eye Cream (originally $35), now $18
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette (originally $45), now $23
- M·A·C Magic Extension 5mm Fibre Mascara (originally $25), now $13 — Diamond/Platinum online exclusive!
- L’Occitane Ultra Rich Body Cream (originally $44), now $22 — online only!
- Murad, Elizabeth Arden, Urban Skin Rx, Proactiv, Exuviance Select Skincare Products (originally $32-107), now $16-54 — app exclusive!
September 18:
- Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kits (originally $29), now $15
- Clarins SPF Day Creams (originally $55-129), now $28-65
- Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder (originally $34), now $17 — Diamond/Platinum exclusive!
- Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow (originally $24), now $12 — online only!
- Juice Beauty Serums (originally $32-80), now $16-40 — online only!
- NARS Climax Mascara (originally $24), now $12 — online only!
Looking for something else? Browse everything currently on sale at Ulta here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!