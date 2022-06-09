The Best Father’s Day Gifts to Shop From UsNow

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s time for Us to get our gifts in order! Here’s the thing about Father’s Day shopping: It’s not a one-size-fits-all situation. No two dads are alike, which is why we consulted UsNow for the best new products. Whether he works out a lot, needs a new pair of glasses or a fresh set of pajamas, we have it covered. Keep reading for six game-changing items that will help you pick the perfect gift. Cheers to celebrating your dad on his day!

The Power Plate Pulse Massage Gun

This massage gun is the best one in the game, running on a six-hour battery that can help soothe the muscles of any part of your body. Using this pre- and post-workout can relax and rejuvenate your body and promote blood flow, helping your workout throughout and after. Oh, and Mark Wahlberg is an investor!

Get the Power Plate – Massage Gun for $199.99 at UsNow!

The Personal Power Plate

Power Plate, which is a multi-benefit exercise tool, is an excellent way to jumpstart your workout routine. It offers full-body vibration technology, and users reportedly lose twice as much fat over six months over those who rely on simple fitness and diet alone!

Get the Power Plate – Personal Power Plate for $1,795 at UsNow!

The Phantom Black Diamond Copper Bottle

This copper bottle is perfect for the gym and to keep your water ice cold. It’s stylish too!

Get the Copperwell – Phantom Black Diamond for $31.49 at UsNow!

The Red Light Device

This portable red light device is ideal for anyone on-the-go who wants their body to feel recharged at any point in the day. This product is trusted by the top beauty professionals, celebrities and medical experts.

Get the Vital Charge Vital Red Light for $329 at UsNow!

This Men’s PJ Set

Andy Cohen knows a thing or two about style and comfort! He teamed up with Sant & Abel to bring you a lightweight and fashionable set for any gent.

Get the Sant and Abel – Mens Andy Cohen PJ Set for $119 at UsNow!

These Blue Light Glasses

The Christopher Cloos x Tom Brady collab provides a Pacifica frame with clear, blue light protection lenses. They are fashion-forward and sleek for protecting your eyes from the screens we all stare at for far too long on the daily!

Get the Christopher Cloos – Pacifica Espresso Blue Light for $169 at UsNow!

