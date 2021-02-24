Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our goals in life is to have a lazy day the way celebrities do. When we have a lazy day, it’s usually not our proudest fashion moment. Our clothes are ripped and oversized — and not in the cool way — our hair looks stringy and oily and our lack of concealer has our eye bags looking like carryall totes. How is it that celebs nail the chill, dressed-down vibe so brilliantly when they’re basically doing the same thing as Us?

The secret is to be selective. Yes, you can go for the oversized sweatshirt, for example, but not just any oversized sweatshirt. Being picky is key. Yes, you can throw your hair up into a messy bun, but what about if you used a chic scrunchie instead of a basic, blend-in hair tie? One of our biggest sources of inspiration for this sort of star-off-duty vibe is definitely Vanessa Hudgens!

Get the William Rast Women’s Meghan Sweatshirt with Pockets in Rosewood (originally $60) starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Hudgens recently showed off a lazy day outfit on her Instagram Story, and we were in awe of its perfection. The Christmas and Coachella queen rocked some super cozy sweats, retro glasses, a silky hair tie and some golden jewelry, captioning the look as her “Sunday vibe.” Those Electric Picks earrings she keeps wearing are finally back in stock at Nordstrom, by the way. You can also grab her Victoria Emerson paperclip style necklace here!

We instantly fell in love with the splotchy tie-dye design of her sweatshirt, but sadly, when we looked it up, we found it was a whopping $90. That was pushing it a bit, so we searched Amazon for something similar, because sometimes it’s simply about the look, not the brand name. When we found this William Rast crew neck, we knew it was the one!

Clearly we weren’t the first ones to find this sweatshirt, because sizes are currently running a little low. Thankfully, more are on the way, so you can still purchase knowing they should be shipped out soon in case you miss out!

This sweatshirt not only has a similar pink and black tie-dye design to Hudgens’ piece, but it’s simply great quality. It’s made of 100% cotton, so it’s soft, breathable and comfy. Oh, and did we mention it’s on major sale?

