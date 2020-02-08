We hate to say it, but we kind of think our bags might be a major cause of our bad posture and back pain. We love how a crossbody keeps things hands-free, but having all of that heavy weight pushing down on our shoulder all day, every day? Not the greatest. We can’t say we’d be happy switching to exclusively clutches or totes though. We need our crossbodies!

Instead of eliminating one type of bag from our wardrobe, the more reasonable solution is to find one that eliminates the problems. It’s like when you buy a pair of extremely stiff and uncomfortable shoes. You’re just not going to keep wearing them — you’re going to find a pair that feels better on your feet. That’s exactly what was on our mind when we spotted this Vera Bradley beauty!

Get the Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse (originally up to $70) starting at just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Vera Bradley crossbody is made of 100% quilted cotton, which is practically weightless. It’s like having a cute, colorful little cloud hanging from your shoulder! The adjustable crossbody strap is made of cotton too, meaning it won’t dig into your shoulder the way a thick leather or chain strap might. Something else we really love about this bag being cotton? That it’s machine-washable!

This bag has over 1,200 reviews, and shoppers can’t even begin to count the number of compliments they’ve received since they started wearing it. They also can’t even count the amount of items they can fit inside of it. It’s small but amazingly spacious. One said they had a phone, tablet, tissue pack, wallet and comb inside all at once with room to spare!

When it comes to storage, this bag is practically an icon. As its name suggests, it has three zip closures — one at the top and two more stacked on the exterior. Check the back of the bag for a slip pocket too! There are even more pockets inside. We can pretty much pack our entire life in this thing!

Perhaps the most incredible aspect of this bag is that it’s available in nearly 50 colors with so many fun prints to choose from. Want something floral? Beachy? Tweed? Abstract? There’s a bag for you in there. They all have adorable complementary linings too. This bag proves that fun, function and elegance can all exist simultaneously, and we know we need to experience it for ourselves!

