This Midi Dress Shows the Perfect Amount of Skin

When it comes to fashion, it can be hard to find the balance between chic and racy. Sometimes we want to show a little more skin than we would at work or in school, but we want to make sure we feel secure in our clothing as well. And we want our outfit to be flattering, not leave us constantly feeling like we need to make adjustments!

If you’re looking for a dress that’s a little risqué but can still fit into the realm of everyday fashion, we’ve got you. It’s a sweet spot we know many shoppers are often searching for. This tank dress from Amazon is exactly what we need!

This is a pull-on midi dress, which means there will be no reaching around your back to zip it up or struggling with any button loops behind the neck. Just slip it on over your head! You’ll notice that the ribbed fabric is very soft and stretchy, ready to provide all-day comfort.

This dress is sleeveless with a squared-off scoop neckline, but the star accents are the side cutouts at the waist, creating a cinching effect and showing a nice amount of skin without overdoing it or putting you in danger of accidentally exposing too much. Shoppers love this style of cutout too because it means they can still wear a regular bra without it peeking out!

This dress reveals a bit of leg as well, including a thigh-high slit on one side of the skirt. And if you’re digging it but not so sure about the colors we’ve shown? Check out the Amazon page, because there are actually 15 solid shades you can add to cart!

This dress is actually quite versatile too. Wear it with heels for a night out, or make it a little more romantic by adding on a shawl. Rock it with sandals for a beach vacation or even pair it with sneakers and a cap to wear casually. Shoes and accessories can change everything!

