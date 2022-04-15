This Work-Approved Dress Will Instantly Elevate Your Office Attire

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s been quite some time since we’ve regularly been heading back to work in an in-person capacity. Some of Us may be excited for the social aspect of office culture — but not as pumped about getting dressed in professional attire on the regular. That said, we’re taking it as an opportunity to pick up some new looks and come back in style!

Whether you’re sitting pretty at the same job or starting a new role, returning to the office is an opportunity to make an impression. You can go simple and rock a pair of comfy legging-style pants and a gorgeous blouse — or you can fully embrace the conference-chic look while wearing a sleek pencil dress like this one from Vfshow!

Get the Vfshow Women’s Front Zipper Slim Pencil Dress for prices starting at $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

We’re confident that when you step back into the workforce while wearing this dress, you’ll make a subtle statement. This dress is effortlessly glamorous, understated and totally flattering! Though it is a more fitted dress that shows off your figure, it’s still modest and professional enough for it to be appropriate for any office environment. Shoppers love the way this dress looks on them, and also note how comfortable it feels. Bonus!

Although the material of the dress looks thick, one review claims that it’s actually a bit thinner than similar styles on the market — which is ideal for the summertime. Another feature that we love is the waist-slimming, criss-cross stitching at the center of the dress. It makes you look cinched in and creates a gorgeous silhouette! As mentioned, it is more fitted — but it’s not a full bodycon piece. The skirt isn’t as skintight towards the bottom, allowing for a more relaxed vibe. We also love that the zipper on the neckline can be kept up during the day, and moved lower at night to show a little extra skin. If this frock doesn’t fit your aesthetic, check out this lovely sleeveless Theory dress, this shirtdress from French Connection or this striped number from Ralph Lauren!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Vfshow and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

