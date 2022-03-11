These Lounge Pants Make Wearing Sweats Actually Look Stylish

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In the past, if you told Us that sweats would be a part of our outside-of-the-house uniform, we would have laughed. My, how things have changed! These days, you can totally rock a pair of lounge pants that would typically be reserved for comfy nights in for any occasion — and look stylish! The key, however, is to score the right pair.

What’s in right now are loose, oversized sweats. Picture what you might find Hailey Bieber or Emily Ratajkowski wearing, and you’ll get the vibe. While we may not have the funds to shell out for designer pairs like these A-list ladies, we found some sweats that are just as trendy on Amazon that can help anyone nail the off-duty aesthetic!

Get the VINMEN Cinch Bottom Sweatpants for Women with Pockets (originally $36) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

These super simple and casual sweats from VINMEN are the key to snagging the comfy-chic streetwear look of your dreams. They’re designed to fit high-waisted and offer an overall baggy fit. There’s an elastic waistband at the top with a drawstring that you can adjust to highlight the waist, as well as cinched-in pant legs right at the hem that elevate the jogger feel.

The trick to making these sweats appear ultra-adorable and suitable for brunch, drinks and beyond is what you team them with. Given their high-waisted style, a crop top is definitely in order. Whether you want to pick a cutoff graphic tee or skintight tank, your top should make a statement. Next, select your preferred footwear, add on a sleek denim or leather jacket and you’re all set! Who said staple baggy sweats can’t look fashion-forward? We’re ready to channel some of today’s foremost influencers and hit the town!

