This Cellulite-Blurring Bronzing Lotion Has Only Perfect 5-Star Reviews

We haven’t been getting outside as much this summer as we usually do. We’re doing a lot of staying home, and it’s taking a toll on our skin. Yes, it’s good to avoid too much sun exposure in general, but our pale complexion is leaving us looking like it’s the middle of January!

Luckily, we don’t need to spend hours in the sun to get our skin glowing again, and we don’t even need to visit a tanning salon and deal with all of the new procedures there — plus the price. We can self-tan at home! We just need to make sure we have the right product so we don’t end up looking like a streaky mess. Luckily, it seems it’s impossible to go wrong with Vita Liberata!

This self tanner is a BB cream for your body and your face, made to give your skin a bronze radiance while masking and blurring imperfections like cellulite, blemishes and spider veins with its “light-reflecting wash of color.” One shopper said it was like their skin was “filtered in person” when they applied it!

This self tanner has 50 reviews at Dermstore, and at the time of this article’s publication, every single review is accompanied by a perfect five-star rating. That’s bonkers! But it’s true. Reviewers “cannot speak highly enough about this tanner,” saying the “natural sun-kissed color” really “wakes [their] complexion up” and that it’s the best one they’ve tried “by a long shot.” They also love it for its instant results, saying it’s a must-have “if you have an unexpected event and want to look flawless”!

This body bronzer comes in a universally flattering tint, its formula silky and smooth for easy application. It’s water-resistant too, which is a must for Us in the summer. Even better is that it’s infused with panthenol, aloe vera and shea butter to keep skin moisturized and supple!

Remember that it always helps to exfoliate before using a self tanner. To use this one on your body, simply apply pea-size dots along your arms and legs, blending with long, circular movements with your hands or a tanning mitt. If you’re using it on your face, neck and décolleté, use your fingers or a foundation brush. A little goes a long way!

You can wear Body Blur on its own, or you can use it as a makeup primer for a healthy glow that seems to come from beneath your skin. It will wash off at the end of the day with a shower, so don’t be afraid to mess it up — though honestly, we doubt you would!

