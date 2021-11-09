Top 5

Stories

Early Savings

The Best Walmart Early Black Friday Fashion Deals and More — Up to 86% Off

By
Walmart-Early-Black-Friday
 Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We seriously can’t believe that Black Friday is already here. Well, it’s not technically here yet — but many retailers have launched their deals in advance, and we couldn’t be happier! Getting shopping done early so there’s more time to relax during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is a dream come true, and today, we’re giving you the low-down on all of the deals you need to know about at Walmart.

Here’s the thing: Many shoppers aren’t aware that Walmart boasts an impressive selection of stylish finds. Did you know that you can score major designer items for up to 86% off right now? Yep, we couldn’t believe it either! Keep reading to check out our favorite fashion finds (and more) that you can shop right now at Walmart!

Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.

Early Black Friday Fashion Deals

Tahari Saylor Women's Mixed Media Faux Shearling Down Puffer Coat
Tahari Saylor Women’s Mixed Media Faux Shearling Down Puffer Coat Walmart

Take $240 off the Tahari Saylor Women’s Mixed Media Faux Shearling Down Puffer Coat!

Coach 5696 City Tote
Coach 5696 City Tote Walmart

Take $150 off the Coach City Tote!

Canada Weather Gear Women's Heavyweight Hooded Parka Coat
Canada Weather Gear Women’s Heavyweight Hooded Parka Coat Walmart

Take $150 off the Canada Weather Gear Women’s Heavyweight Hooded Parka Coat!

Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Messenger Bag
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Messenger Bag Walmart

Take $138 off the Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Messenger Bag!

Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Pile Bootie
Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Pile Bootie Walmart

Take $20 off the Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Pile Bootie!

Feathers Women's Plus Size High Waisted Cozy Leggings
Feathers Women’s Plus Size High Waisted Cozy Leggings Walmart

Get the Feathers Women’s Plus Size High Waisted Cozy Leggings for just $17!

GBH 2-Pack Women's 2-Piece Hoodie Sweatshirt & Jogger Pants Set
GBH 2-Pack Women’s 2-Piece Hoodie Sweatshirt & Jogger Pants Set Walmart

Take $99 off the GBH 2-Pack Women’s 2-Piece Hoodie Sweatshirt & Jogger Pants Set!

Ugg Women's Classic Mini II Boot
Ugg Women’s Classic Mini II Boot Walmart

Take $38 off the Ugg Women’s Classic Mini II Boot!

Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Plated Dangling Earrings with Swarovski Crystals
Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Plated Dangling Earrings with Swarovski Crystals Walmart

Get the Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Swarovski Earrings for just $18!

Lucky Brand Women's Long Puffer Coat
Lucky Brand Women’s Long Puffer Coat Walmart

Take $179 off the Lucky Brand Women’s Long Puffer Coat!

Cyn & Luca Women's Faux Sherpa Bomber Jacket
Cyn & Luca Women’s Faux Sherpa Bomber Jacket Walmart

Take $140 off the Cyn & Luca Women’s Faux Sherpa Bomber Jacket!

Sweet Vibes Women's Fleece Sweatpants
Sweet Vibes Women’s Fleece Sweatpants Walmart

Take $12 off the Sweet Vibes Women’s Fleece Sweatpants!

Alpine Swiss Stella Womens Wool Single Button Overcoat
Alpine Swiss Stella Women’s Wool Single Button Overcoat Walmart

Take $141 off the Alpine Swiss Stella Women’s Wool Single Button Overcoat!

The Cozy Corner Women's Hooded Faux Sherpa Top & Bottom Pajama Set
The Cozy Corner Women’s Hooded Faux Sherpa Top & Bottom Pajama Set Walmart

Take $24 off The Cozy Corner Women’s Hooded Faux Sherpa Pajama Set!

Roaman's Women's Plus Size Hooded Textured Fleece Coat
Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Hooded Textured Fleece Coat Walmart

Take $80 off the Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Hooded Textured Fleece Coat!

ZXZY Women Snowflake Print Long Sleeve Round Neck Pullover Top
ZXZY Women’s Snowflake Print Long Sleeve Round Neck Pullover Top Walmart

Take $27 off the ZXZY Women’s Snowflake Print Top!

Saint Laurent Grey Rectangular Unisex Sunglasses
Saint Laurent Grey Rectangular Unisex Sunglasses Walmart

Take $228 off the Saint Laurent Grey Rectangular Unisex Sunglasses!

Blue Star Clothing Women's 3:4 Length Textured Plush Robe
Blue Star Clothing Women’s 3/4 Length Textured Plush Robe Walmart

Get the Blue Star Clothing Plush Robe for just $20!

Envmenst Grinch Touch My Coffee T-Shirt
Envmenst Grinch Touch My Coffee T-Shirt Walmart

Get the Envmenst Grinch Touch My Coffee T-Shirt for just $15!

Dokotoo Womens Khaki Sleeveless Knitted Sweater Vest
Dokotoo Women’s Khaki Sleeveless Knitted Sweater Vest Walmart

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Khaki Sweater Vest for just $29!

More Early Black Friday Deals

Costway 5ft Snow Flocked Unlit Pencil Christmas Tree
Costway 5ft Snow Flocked Unlit Pencil Christmas Tree Walmart

Take $70 off the Costway 5ft Snow Flocked Unlit Pencil Christmas Tree!

MJC Dr Seuss The Grinch Max Dog Costume Hoodie
MJC Dr Seuss The Grinch Max Dog Costume Hoodie Walmart

Take $14 off the MJC Dr Seuss The Grinch Max Dog Costume Hoodie!

Best Choice Products 150W Horizontal Slow Masticating Juicer
Best Choice Products 150W Horizontal Slow Masticating Juicer Walmart

Take $55 off the Best Choice Products 150W Horizontal Slow Masticating Juicer!

V.I.P. Milk Frother
V.I.P. Milk Frother Walmart

Take $34 off the V.I.P. Milk Frother!

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311-3H-K3WL Convertible Laptop
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311-3H-K3WL Convertible Laptop Walmart

Get the Acer Chromebook Spin Convertible Laptop for just $238!

lark-ro-puffer-coat

Buying ASAP! This Pillowy Puffer Coat Is on Major Sale at Amazon

Read article

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!