The Best Walmart Early Black Friday Fashion Deals and More — Up to 86% Off

We seriously can’t believe that Black Friday is already here. Well, it’s not technically here yet — but many retailers have launched their deals in advance, and we couldn’t be happier! Getting shopping done early so there’s more time to relax during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is a dream come true, and today, we’re giving you the low-down on all of the deals you need to know about at Walmart.

Here’s the thing: Many shoppers aren’t aware that Walmart boasts an impressive selection of stylish finds. Did you know that you can score major designer items for up to 86% off right now? Yep, we couldn’t believe it either! Keep reading to check out our favorite fashion finds (and more) that you can shop right now at Walmart!

Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.

Early Black Friday Fashion Deals

Take $240 off the Tahari Saylor Women’s Mixed Media Faux Shearling Down Puffer Coat!

Take $150 off the Coach City Tote!

Take $150 off the Canada Weather Gear Women’s Heavyweight Hooded Parka Coat!

Take $138 off the Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Messenger Bag!

Take $20 off the Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Pile Bootie!

Get the Feathers Women’s Plus Size High Waisted Cozy Leggings for just $17!

Take $99 off the GBH 2-Pack Women’s 2-Piece Hoodie Sweatshirt & Jogger Pants Set!

Take $38 off the Ugg Women’s Classic Mini II Boot!

Get the Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Swarovski Earrings for just $18!

Take $179 off the Lucky Brand Women’s Long Puffer Coat!

Take $140 off the Cyn & Luca Women’s Faux Sherpa Bomber Jacket!

Take $12 off the Sweet Vibes Women’s Fleece Sweatpants!

Take $141 off the Alpine Swiss Stella Women’s Wool Single Button Overcoat!

Take $24 off The Cozy Corner Women’s Hooded Faux Sherpa Pajama Set!

Take $80 off the Roaman’s Women’s Plus Size Hooded Textured Fleece Coat!

Take $27 off the ZXZY Women’s Snowflake Print Top!

Take $228 off the Saint Laurent Grey Rectangular Unisex Sunglasses!

Get the Blue Star Clothing Plush Robe for just $20!

Get the Envmenst Grinch Touch My Coffee T-Shirt for just $15!

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Khaki Sweater Vest for just $29!

More Early Black Friday Deals

Take $70 off the Costway 5ft Snow Flocked Unlit Pencil Christmas Tree!

Take $14 off the MJC Dr Seuss The Grinch Max Dog Costume Hoodie!

Take $55 off the Best Choice Products 150W Horizontal Slow Masticating Juicer!

Take $34 off the V.I.P. Milk Frother!

Get the Acer Chromebook Spin Convertible Laptop for just $238!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

