Travel Light on Your Next Winter Vacation With This Packable Puffer

The whole concept of a winter wonderland starts to lose its charm once January rolls around. We always romanticize chilly temperatures during the holidays — after all, it’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together. But unlike Elsa in the Disney movie Frozen, the cold actually does bother Us. Snow days are fun when you’re a kid, but shoveling slush is not our idea of a good time. The only type of snow we can tolerate now is fresh powder on a ski trip.

Whether you’re tackling black diamonds or just enjoying après ski, you need to travel with a warm coat that won’t take up a lot of room in your suitcase. Easier said than done! Most parkas are bulky, while lightweight jackets usually don’t provide enough insulation.

Problem solved! The top bestseller in women’s down jackets is exactly what we were looking for — and it’s available on Amazon for under $60!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Coat for just $58 at Amazon!

The Amazon Essentials water-resistant packable puffer coat is a winter wardrobe essential. This portable puffer is perfect for travel or everyday wear. And you have eight vibrant colors to choose from — turquoise, light pink, yellow, navy, grey, camel, black and cheetah print. Featuring zipper closure and a hood, this down jacket will keep you warm in style. Plus, the water-resistant fabric provides protection against rain or snow. And the silhouette is simple yet sophisticated, long enough to wear with any number of outfits.

We tend to pay especially close attention to reviews of winter coats and jackets — while style is always a focus for Us, we prioritize the warmth and functionality of outerwear. You’ll be pleased to know that this Amazon Essentials puffer passed with flying colors! “Best clothing item ever purchased online,” one customer declared. “It’s super warm and excellent quality. I couldn’t be happier.” Another shopper said, “This is a wonderful purchase for travel where you might need warmth. Water-resistant and lightweight — would have given it ten stars!”

And according to shoppers, this shiny water-resistant jacket can handle challenging weather conditions. One review reported, “The coat is lightweight because the down isn’t too puffy. It is the perfect length, it hit me at mid-thigh. It is flattering and doesn’t make me look bigger than I am. I was in a snowstorm and 10 degree weather, and this coat kept me toasty. (But not that uncomfortable type of hot!).” Another customer agreed, writing, “It was comfortable and warm for hiking in 40 degree weather, fit nicely in my bag when it wasn’t needed and kept me dry though several down pours and waterfall mist trails. Thumbs up!”

We give this packable puffer two thumbs up! Snag it today from Amazon before the season’s over.

