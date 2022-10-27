Way Day, Day 2! 10 of the Best Deals That Will Save you $500 or More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wayfair’s most iconic sale event of the year is still going! Whether you totally missed the first day of Way Day or didn’t get to grab everything you wanted, you still have today to make it happen. There are deals up to 80% off throughout the site, plus free shipping on everything!

For today, we really wanted to focus on big purchases. If you’re buying a new bed or refrigerator, perhaps, you want to make sure you’re saving as much money as possible. That’s why everything on our list below is $500 off or more — for now!

This Upholstered Sofa

Can’t decide between mid-century and modern? Get a little bit of both with this springy, comfy sofa!

Was $1,185 On Sale: $670 You Save 43% See it!

This Leather Chaise Sectional

Maybe you’re looking to fill up a bigger space by upgrading from a couch to a whole sectional. This genuine leather find is stunning!

Was $3,649 On Sale: $2,400 You Save 34% See it!

This Gas Range

Replace your old oven with this range, boasting cool features like a large non-stick griddle and an extra oval burner!

Was $1,499 On Sale: $973 You Save 35% See it!

This Five-Drawer Dresser

This elevated, versatile dresser features three big drawers and two smaller ones for better organization of your clothing!

Was $899 On Sale: $316 You Save 65% See it!

This Washer/Dryer Set

Leveling up your washer and dryer can save a lot of time and frustration. Personalize each wash and dry with the numerous settings on both of these machines!

Was $1,998 On Sale: $1,382 You Save 31% See it!

This Murphy Bed

Not enough space? This bed and mattress set looks like a storage chest when folded up, but it can quickly convert into a comfy guest bed!

Was $1,760 On Sale: $1,190 You Save 32% See it!

This Electric Fireplace

Ah, the coziness and warmth of a fireplace without the hassle of a real fire!

Was $1,165 On Sale: $665 You Save 43% See it!

This Smart Refrigerator

This three-door refrigerator is the storage space upgrade your food has been waiting for. There’s a large-capacity ice maker too!

Was $3,499 On Sale: $2,499 You Save 29% See it!

This Retro-Inspired Refrigerator

If you have a smaller space or want a second fridge, this vintage-style, tall mini fridge is a fantastic choice. There’s a built-in freezerette too!

Was $1,799 On Sale: $1,105 You Save 39% See it!

This Farmhouse-Style Armoire

This vertical storage armoire features a sliding door, adjustable shelves and open storage for displaying prized items!

Was $875 On Sale: $350 You Save 60% See it!

Looking for more? Shop the entire Way Day sale here before it’s over!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

