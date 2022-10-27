Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Way Day

Way Day, Day 2! 10 of the Best Deals That Will Save you $500 or More

By
wayfair-markdowns-500-or-more
Electric fireplace and sectional marked down for Way Day. Wayfair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wayfair’s most iconic sale event of the year is still going! Whether you totally missed the first day of Way Day or didn’t get to grab everything you wanted, you still have today to make it happen. There are deals up to 80% off throughout the site, plus free shipping on everything!

For today, we really wanted to focus on big purchases. If you’re buying a new bed or refrigerator, perhaps, you want to make sure you’re saving as much money as possible. That’s why everything on our list below is $500 off or more — for now!

This Upholstered Sofa

wayfair-markdowns-500-or-more-couch
Wayfair

Can’t decide between mid-century and modern? Get a little bit of both with this springy, comfy sofa!

Was $1,185On Sale: $670You Save 43%
See it!

This Leather Chaise Sectional

wayfair-markdowns-500-or-more-leather-sectional
Wayfair

Maybe you’re looking to fill up a bigger space by upgrading from a couch to a whole sectional. This genuine leather find is stunning!

Was $3,649On Sale: $2,400You Save 34%
See it!

This Gas Range

wayfair-markdowns-500-or-more-gas-range
Wayfair

Replace your old oven with this range, boasting cool features like a large non-stick griddle and an extra oval burner!

Was $1,499On Sale: $973You Save 35%
See it!

This Five-Drawer Dresser

wayfair-markdowns-500-or-more-dresser
Wayfair

This elevated, versatile dresser features three big drawers and two smaller ones for better organization of your clothing!

Was $899On Sale: $316You Save 65%
See it!

This Washer/Dryer Set

wayfair-markdowns-500-or-more-washer-dryer
Wayfair

Leveling up your washer and dryer can save a lot of time and frustration. Personalize each wash and dry with the numerous settings on both of these machines!

Was $1,998On Sale: $1,382You Save 31%
See it!

This Murphy Bed

wayfair-markdowns-500-or-more-murphy-bed
Wayfair

Not enough space? This bed and mattress set looks like a storage chest when folded up, but it can quickly convert into a comfy guest bed!

Was $1,760On Sale: $1,190You Save 32%
See it!

This Electric Fireplace

wayfair-markdowns-500-or-more-electric-fireplace
Wayfair

Ah, the coziness and warmth of a fireplace without the hassle of a real fire!

Was $1,165On Sale: $665You Save 43%
See it!

This Smart Refrigerator

wayfair-markdowns-500-or-more-smart-refrigerator
Wayfair

This three-door refrigerator is the storage space upgrade your food has been waiting for. There’s a large-capacity ice maker too!

Was $3,499On Sale: $2,499You Save 29%
See it!

This Retro-Inspired Refrigerator

wayfair-markdowns-500-or-more-retro-fridge
Wayfair

If you have a smaller space or want a second fridge, this vintage-style, tall mini fridge is a fantastic choice. There’s a built-in freezerette too!

Was $1,799On Sale: $1,105You Save 39%
See it!

This Farmhouse-Style Armoire

wayfair-markdowns-500-or-more-armoire
Wayfair

This vertical storage armoire features a sliding door, adjustable shelves and open storage for displaying prized items!

Was $875On Sale: $350You Save 60%
See it!
holiday deals Way Day Wayfair

Deck the Halls With the 15 Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair’s Way Day Sale

Read article

Looking for more? Shop the entire Way Day sale here before it’s over!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Selling Fast! Products You Have to Own