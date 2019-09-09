



Picture this: our 13-year-old selves, standing in the mirror, as confident as ever. Kindly reassuring Us that: “This is only a phase. Our skin won’t look this way forever.” Fast-forward to present-day, we’re still standing in that same mirror wondering if only that was true. We’ve outgrown those awkward teenage years but when it comes to our skin? Our best skin days are still ahead of Us.

We’ve been lead to believe that in life everything has an expiration date. Skin-related, that is. We’re constantly reminding ourselves: “Acne happens to everyone” or “It’s just hormones,” it’ll all clear up in due time. But what about when it doesn’t? When it exceeds those parameters? We’ve found 15 of the best acne-fighting products that’ll show serious results … expediting the process.

This Anti-Blemish Booster:

Find yourself dealing with blemish-prone skin? Reach for this anti-blemish booster. This powerful and effective booster will gently exfoliate, calm angry skin, purify and even control excess oil production too.

See it: Grab the 111Skin 3 Phase Anti-Blemish Booster for $160, available at Violet Grey!

2. This Skin-Perfecting Serum:

This exfoliating gel serum works overtime! It’ll remove any (and all) excess oil from our skin while refining our skin’s texture for our clearest, most refreshed complexion yet.

See it: Grab the Caudalie Vinopure Skin Perfecting Serum for $49, available at Violet Grey!

3. This Clarifying Mask:

Blemishes dulling our your complexion? Turn to this clarifying mask for some assistance. This anti-aging mask will stabilize even the roughest of skin, and leave it looking as smooth as ever.

See it: Grab the Dr. Barbara Strum Clarifying Mask for $145, available at Violet Grey!

4. This Hands-Free Mask:

Want salon-like quality from the comfort of your own homes? This hands-free mask is the solution. Inspired by Dr. Dennis Gross’ in-office light therapy, this full-face mask will smooth wrinkles, firm skin and diminish acne for anyone dealing with mild-to-moderate acne.

See it: Grab the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx Spectralite Faceware Pro for $435, available at Violet Grey!

5. This Pore Perfector:

The reason our skin is breaking out? The list is endless. It can be pollution, stress, excess sebum and the list goes on-and-on. Tone things down a bit with this pore refiner. Sure, it’ll minimize pores, matte skin and leaving that rough acne smoother than smooth.

See it: Grab the Bioderma Sebium Pore Refiner for $20, available at Violet Grey!

6. This Matte Moisturizer:

What do Chrissy Teigen, Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian all have in common? Their love for La Mer products! Combat acne similar to our favorite Hollywood A-listers with this lotion. It’ll diminish pores, lock in moisture and leave our skin with a flawless, matte finish. Now, strike a pose!

See it: Grab the La Mer The Moisturizing Matte Lotion for $285, available at Violet Grey!

7. This Nighttime Treatment:

Are you dealing with hyperpigmentation? What about breakouts? Showing signs of inflammation? Reach for this intensive treatment. It’s formulated with .5% pure retinol that works as a natural astringent to control excess oil, tighten pores and reduce impurities. Plus, it’s suitable for all skin types.

See it: Grab the PCA Skin Intensive Clarity Treatment 0.5% Pure Retinol Night for $110, available at Dermstore!

8. This Therapeutic Lotion:

Has anyone said that drying out acne is the only solution? As if! We’re here to educate you otherwise. Take the road less traveled with this top-rated lotion. Not only will this hydrating formula lock in moisture, it’ll put an end to the over-production of oil and the benzoyl peroxide works double-duty to target (and heal) current (and future) breaks too.

See it: Grab the Obagi CLENZiderm M.D. Theruaptic Formula for $81, available at Dermstore!

9. This Resurfacing Cleanser:

Want to know the secret to healthy skin? An error-proof exfoliate. Oftentimes, dirt and impurities cling to our skin and unless there is a tough as nails formula scrubbing them away? They’ll resurface. Avoid any of those instances with this cleanser. It’ll get the job done (right) the first time around.

See it: Grab the Glo Skin Beauty Glycolic Resurfacing Cleanser for $44, available at Dermstore!

9. This Effective Serum:

Want to diminish blemishes? Smooth out fine lines and wrinkles? What about brightening your complexions? Sure you are, and this serum will do it! It’s the triple threat we’re all in need of … ASAP!

See it: Grab the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Serum (originally $45) now only $36, available at Dermstore!

10. This Peeling Geel:

Find yourself dealing with dry, congested skin? It’s the worst! Turn those bad skin days good with this peeling gel that will exfoliate all of that dead, excess, acne-ridden skin in minutes!

See it: Grab the Peter Thomas Roth FirmX Peeling Gel for $48, available at Dermstore!

11. This Micellar Cleanser:

This just in: micellar water! It’s hotter-than-ever and the latest craze? Using it on our skin. But how? With this no-rinse cleanser, of course. It’ll deeply penetrate the skin to cleanse pores, avoid future breakouts and better than that? It’ll do so with a non-drying formula.

See it: Grab the Perricone MD Micellar Cleansing Treatment for $45, available at Dermstore!

12. This Purifying Mask:

Having trouble with your skin? But unsure at what the problem is? Don’t worry! This mask will combat all of those potential skin-related issues at once. It’ll deeply penetrate pores to promote our clearest, most radiant complexion yet.

See it: Grab the Talika Bio Enzymes Mask for $12, available at Dermstore!

13. This Mud Mask:

Want to enhance your skin toe? What about calm irritated skin and clarify it too? Sure you are, and this mud mask will get the job done. It’ll diminish fine line and wrinkles, minimize pores and of course, combat acne. Best of all? It’s $22!

See it: Grab the Pixi by Petra Glow Mud Mask for $22, available at Dermstore!

14. This Red Clay Mask:

Is your skin congested, oily … and breaking out like crazy? Turn to this red clay mask. It’ll do things like restore our skin’s complexion and draw out any oil, dirt or other impurity causing harm. Plus, it turns to probiotic bacteria and Vitamin C to counter pimple-causing bacteria reviving our skin in seconds!

See it: Grab the First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Purifying Mask for $30, available at Dermstore!

15. This Derma Roller:

Naturally, we’ve saved the best for last! Prepare to be amazed: this device works wonders! It’ll fade blemishes, reduce dark spots and even reduce the appearance of those very visible acne scars. Better than that? It’ll puncture our outer layer of skin to boost collagen production. Meaning our best layer of skin? It’s just one roll away!

See it: Grab the ORA Gold Deluxe Microneedle Dermal Roller System for $30, available at Dermstore! Not your style? Check out additional ORA products, more tools & devices, and skincare solutions also available at Dermstore here!

