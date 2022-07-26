7 of the Best Weight Loss Product Deals on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

On a weight loss journey? It’s tough out there! We know the key to weight loss is eating well and exercising, but let’s be honest — it’s so much more complicated than that. Having the right weight loss products can be the secret to finding success.

Whether you’re looking for a smart scale, workout equipment, supplements or even clothing made to make you sweat, Amazon has some amazing deals on weight loss products right now. We’ve picked out seven we think are worthy of your shopping cart. Scroll below to see (and shop)!

This Smart Scale

This number one bestseller has an absolutely mind-blowing number of reviews. It’s Bluetooth compatible and can be used with Alexa, so you can use voice commands and stay on track. It takes 13 essential measurements too, not just weight!

Get the Etekcity Scale (originally $23) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of this article, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Weighted Hula Hoop

We’ve seen weighted hula hoops go viral over and over again as people documenting their weight loss journeys sing their praises. Break a sweat, burn calories and seriously tighten your core!

Get the Dumoyi Smart Weighted Fit Hoop (originally $30) now starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of this article, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Sauna Pants

Want to maximize your workouts? These sauna-style leggings are made with silver heat-trapping polymer fabric, which may help you sweat and burn fat faster. Remember to drink a lot of water!

Get the SCARBORO Sauna Sweat Pants (originally $26) for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of this article, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Metabolic Activator

Dietary supplements aren’t all solely about vitamins or collagen. This one was specifically designed to increase AMPK activity, which could help regulate your metabolism, leading to weight loss!

Get the Life Extension AMPK Metabolic Activator (originally $26) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of this article, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Weighted Jump Rope

According to the Dreetino, using this weighted jump rope for one hour will burn the same amount of calories as jogging for three hours. Of course, you don’t need to do a full hour! Even 10 minutes could make a huge difference!

Get the Dreetino Weighted Jump Rope (originally $24) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of this article, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Fitness Tracker Watch

Don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars on a smartwatch? This Amazfit watch is majorly affordable, has Alexa built in and can connect to both iPhones and Androids. It has 60+ sport modes and provides all-around health tracking — and so much more!

Get the Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch (originally $70) for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of this article, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Wearable Weight Set

Whether you want more intense workouts or want to add a little fit of fitness to everyday activities, we highly recommend this set. It comes with a weighted vest as well as ankle/wrist weights. Different weights are available too!

Get the PACEARTH Weighted Vest With Ankle/Wrist Weights (originally $43) for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of this article, July 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop other weight loss deals currently available at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!