Mock Neck Fall Starts With This Tank — As Inspired by Whitney Port

If you haven’t started shopping for fall yet, we’re happy to inform you that the moment has come. Yes, we’re sad about losing some aspects of summer, but there are plenty of things to look forward to as well. As another Hot Girl Summer goes to a close, Mock Neck Fall is about to begin!

Whitney Port posted a mirror selfie on Instagram earlier this year wearing a navy mock neck tank top from her COZeCO line to promote an episode of her WITH WHIT podcast about fashion, beauty and lifestyle social strategy. We actually revisited this photo when thinking about our own fall wardrobe, using it as inspiration for our future looks!

Get the OThread & Co. Sleeveless High Neck Tank Top (originally $18) for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

We hopped over to Amazon to find a tank similar to Port’s, and we were successful with this OThread & Co. top! It definitely has a similar look — and comes in navy — and the price is pretty much unbeatable. It has great reviews too, which we always love to see!

This sleeveless, mock neck top is made of a modal fabric with a silky-soft feel. It’s breathable and light, and it will make for a great transitional fabric as you move between seasons. A mock neck tank is already such a great transitional piece for moving from summer to fall too, since you get elements of warmth (the neckline) plus cooling elements as well (the lack of sleeves)!

Apart from the navy, there are 10 other colors available of this tank, though some are sold out in certain sizes, so you’ll want to shop quickly if you’re leaning toward one or another (or multiple). Coffee, Apricot and Heather Grey keep things neutral, but there are also great pops like Burgundy, Green or Peach Pink!

You can channel Port by pairing this mock neck top with some comfy joggers, but it’s an extremely versatile piece, so don’t stop there. Tuck it into your favorite pair of jeans, a satin skirt or plaid trousers. You could also wear it under a pair of overall shorts. Get creative! You can’t go wrong during Mock Neck Fall!

Not your style? Shop more from OThread & Co. here and check out other tops, tees and blouses on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

