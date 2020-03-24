Shoppers Say These Wit & Wisdom Jeans Are the ‘Best Jeggings Ever’

It’s no secret that many of Us are wearing sweatpants and leggings more frequently these days. If we’re being completely honest, we’re practically living in our loungewear. Why would we want to dress up when we’re working from home and spending time indoors?

Though there isn’t necessarily a reason for Us to dress to the nines, throwing on a put-together look before stepping out to run the occasional errand can be a great idea. Luckily, you don’t have to sacrifice comfort when wearing a chic outfit with these Wit & Wisdom jeggings!

Get the Wit & Wisdom Jeggings (Regular & Petite) (Nordstrom Exclusive) for just $64, available at Nordstrom!

Nordstrom shoppers truly can’t stop raving about how amazing these jeggings are. They’re the ideal balance of comfort and style that we all could use in our lives — and you can’t get your hands on a pair of these anywhere else!

The jeggings come in a dark blue wash that’s always on trend — and flattering for just about everyone. They feature a standard wash that certainly suits many wardrobes, and they’re made from a stretchy cotton material and cut in a skinny style. Every single one of your curves will be hugged effortlessly with the help of these awesome jeggings!

Get the Wit & Wisdom Jeggings (Regular & Petite) (Nordstrom Exclusive) for just $64, available at Nordstrom!

They’re a classic jean, so they naturally have a standard five pocket style. We love that the back pockets don’t have any outlandish embellishments that can distract from the overall look. They’re also cut in a slanted fashion, which can make your booty look amazing — bonus! We also love the curved top stitching on the back that can seriously enhance your figure. It’s these tiny details that makes these jeans a cut above the rest — and we can see why shoppers are flocking to pick up a pair for themselves.

Reviewers say that these Wit & Wisdom jeggings are “soft and comfortable” and that they “can wear them all day.” If they’re comfy enough to keep on 24/7, then we know that they’re true winners. Countless fans call these their “favorite” jeans, and they definitely have their design to thank for that. One reviewer did recommend that you order a size down from what you would normally pick up, as they have major stretch. You have the option to get these jeans in either a petite or regular length size to ensure that your fit is as perfect as can be. What’s not to love?

See it: Get the Wit & Wisdom Jeggings (Regular & Petite) (Nordstrom Exclusive) for just $64, available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Wit & Wisdom and shop all of the women’s fashion available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!