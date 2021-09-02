Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of us are still working our way back to being office workers after a year or so at home. Even if we’ve been back for a few months now, we’re having trouble fully adjusting. We think our wardrobe might be having the most trouble of all though. A year of sweats can do that to you. Suddenly you don’t have any work pieces to wear — let alone five days a week!

The shoulder-up Zoom outfits aren’t going to cut it anymore, so it’s time to buy yourself some new office-friendly pieces. You don’t have to break the bank to make it happen though. These 21 pieces below will have you dressed up professionally and looking fiercely expensive — but none of them cost over $35!

21 Work Pieces Under $35 That Look Ultra-Expensive

Shirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A sleek collared button-up doesn’t have to be $50 or more. This Amazon Essentials Oxford shirt is so affordable!

2. We Also Love: This Miqieer button-up is made of 40% silk. It looks so sophisticated and feels so comfy too!

3. We Can’t Forget: This Everlane linen top is on sale for a limited time. Grab it while it’s under $35!

Blazers

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This windowpane Milumia blazer will have all eyes on you at the next team meeting. Even if you’re not presenting!

5. We Also Love: We’re really into the notch collar on this YMING blazer. It gives the piece a street-style vibe but is still 100% professional!

6. We Can’t Forget: Throw some print into the mix! This floral Allegra K blazer is so pretty!

Pants

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We adore these paper bag waist GRACE KARIN pants. Cropped, comfy and conference room-friendly!

8. We Also Love: Plaid is always an essential print for the office. These Milumia pants are so cool though, we want to wear them on the weekends too!

9. We Can’t Forget: Another must? Stripes! These SweatyRocks pants are the way to go!

Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Being office-friendly isn’t the only plus for this GRACE KARIN dress. It’s unbelievably flattering too!

11. We Also Love: This TEMOFON dress has a geometric print that evokes envy all around. You can grab this piece in 12 other patterns/colors as well!

12. We Can’t Forget: We’re not sure what we love most about this Floerns dress. It could be the butterfly sleeves, but it could also be the confetti print or the surplice neckline!

Skirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This Allison New York midi skirt from Saks Off 5th is 77% off right now. Don’t let your size sell out before you claim one!

14. We Also Love: We obviously need a pencil skirt on this list. This Urban CoCo one is currently under $20!

15. We Can’t Forget: The buttons and pockets make this Azue skirt a standout. The color options are great too!

Jumpsuits

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This elegant ECOWISH jumpsuit having such a low price is mind-blowing. Prepare to be the star of the office!

17. We Also Love: This wrap-style Amazon Essentials jumpsuit is going to keep you so comfy. Instantly dress it up with loafers and a blazer for a stricter dress code!

18. We Can’t Forget: This Stellah jumpsuit is comfy enough to sleep in, but you can change its whole vibe in seconds. Don’t miss out on this deal. It’s over $100 off!

Work Bags

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Keep all of your essentials and more in this Nodykka faux-leather tote. It comes in a ton of colors to match all of your new outfits!

20. We Also Love: This Street Level tote is actually reversible. It’s like getting two bags in one!

21. We Can’t Forget: This vintage-style ECOSUSI satchel is like a mini, mega-chic briefcase. This is the type of bag that makes you excited for Monday morning!

