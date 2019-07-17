



Is anyone looking for a clothing retailer full of hidden gems? If so, Amazon is the place to shop! It’s our top choice when we’re looking for budget-friendly clothing that scores major points in the style department. Plus, the dress selection alone is endless!

From fitted to flared, it’s nothing but one perfect pick after another. Our favorite? This magnificent maxi that comes in so many colors, it’s hard to select a favorite. But since it’s a total steal, we don’t have to!

See it: Grab the Zesica Women’s Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap Maxi Dress starting at $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Zesica Women’s Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap Maxi Dress will have us mastering daily dressing because it’s the error-proof, all-in-one piece that will have Us ready in seconds (without looking like it). Warm weather dressing will be nothing but a breeze by simply slipping this on.

We’re swooning over how subtle but striking the silhouette is. It features a V-shaped neckline that’s stunning. It’s low without being too low and is perfect for anyone who’s looking to show a moderate amount of skin. If we’re looking to layer on a few necklaces, it’s the perfect dress to do just that!

Our hearts are fluttering over the short butterfly sleeves and the side slit that’s great when we’re looking to keep things light and breezy, especially in the summertime. Think of it as a vent for our legs. No one will be sweating or uncomfortable while wearing this dress.

We also love the side wrap detailing, which is totally customizable. It’s great on the days we want a tighter fit and even more amazing on the days we’re looking for a looser one, too.

This dress also happens to come available in 13 different shades. Yes, 13! That’s nearly two full weeks of dresses to wear! There’s everything from red to white and plenty of fun patterned prints. Each color is so pretty that it’s hard to even know where to begin. So many reviewers had this same problem too and instead of picking just one, most of them opted for two or three.

This dress can easily transition from day to night at a moment’s notice and with the warm weather here, we all know how much of a time-saver that can be. Is anyone out there looking for a casual look for the beach or attending a last-minute brunch? If so, this is the dress to wear! It can easily slip over any bathing suit and match with a flat sandal or mule. Plus, it will look divine with a cardigan or sweater swung over our shoulders.

For evening wear, remove that cardigan and replace it with a leather or denim jacket or no topper at all. Swap out those sandals for a strappy stiletto or block heel and we’re ready to go! Bonus points: add a nude tote to hide all of those extra items. It will be our little secret!

Across the board, so many reviewers were left speechless over how stunning this dress was. One reviewer said it was even prettier in person while another said it was the bohemian-inspired dress garnered so many compliments, making this dress the best maxi for any event we have on the calendar!

