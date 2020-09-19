You’ve Seen These High-Waisted Joggers All Over Instagram

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As many of Us are still working remotely, the only plans on our iCals tend to be socially distanced backyard barbecues and the occasional beach day. We’re not complaining — safety is of the utmost importance right now, but there’s one thing we can’t help but miss: street style.

We view the sidewalks as catwalks, and would always snag outfit inspo from leisurely strolls around the city or paparazzi shots of our favorite celebs. While some A-listers are still providing fabulous ‘fits to channel (we’re looking at you, Ana de Armas), many influencers have taken to social media to share their latest and greatest finds. Scrolling through Instagram has become an increasingly popular activity since quarantine kicked off, and that’s exactly how we discovered these fan-favorite joggers from Amazon!

Get the Yidarton Women’s High Waisted Lounge Pants with Pockets starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Forget standard sweats — loungewear devotees like Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) are all about sleek, high-waisted options that effortlessly flatter the figure while still being impossibly comfortable. You can recreate their iconic style with these Yidarton joggers, which accomplish exactly that and then some. The shirred cuff design will elongate your legs, and the ultra-soft material will feel soothing against your skin. Plus, the elastic waistband and adjustable drawcord ensure a customized fit that will suit any body type.

Oh, but the wins don’t stop there. These lounge pants feature two massive pockets — which means you can safely stow your phone, wallet and keys. Frankly, we dig any piece that allows Us to leave our purses on the entry table when it’s time to run errands. Of course, they will take you far beyond the grocery store. Incorporate these into your daily workout routine — they may have been made with yoga in mind, but will be more than suitable for a jog or stretch session.

As fall weather creeps in, these sweats serve as the perfect transitional piece. They’re currently available in four staple shades: army green, black, grey and white — with all picks passing the “see-through test,” according to one crafty reviewer.

Shoppers also claim the fabric is lightweight without feeling cheap, and are obsessed with how easily they can be dressed up. If you’re looking to feel relaxed on a brunch date, simply throw on your most beloved white tee and a pair of strappy sandals — or lean into the athleisure trend with a coordinating hoodie and some splurge-worthy Golden Goose sneakers. Just don’t forget to take a selfie!

