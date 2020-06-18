This Racerback Cami Demonstrates Just How Versatile Lace Can Be

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of us tend to put lace into a box. That box contains wedding dresses, doilies, lingerie…and not much else. It’s absolutely beautiful, but not overly accessible when it comes to everyday style. How ridiculous would we look dressed in sandals, denim shorts and a lace top?

Well, maybe not as ridiculous as you may think. Lace can actually be worn in totally casual settings if done right, and no one will bat an eye. They may stare, but it won’t be out of criticism; it will be out of envy! This lace cami from Amazon, for example, will especially have everyone around wondering why they couldn’t make the look work first!

Get the Zecilbo Summer Sexy V-Neck Lace Cami starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

This is nothing like the basic camis you’re used to using solely as layering pieces. Even just the silky-soft material is impressive, and the relaxed, flowy fit ups the comfort all the while enhancing your outfit. Plus, this cami is actually racerback style — the adjustable spaghetti straps meeting in the center of the back!

Of course, though, the true star here is the lace. This cami has a plunging V-neckline, but a wide lace trim peeking out for both modesty and style. There’s also a thinner, matching lace trim at the hem! This black lace won’t leave anyone thinking “wedding,” unless you count them wishing they could marry this top!

As you can see, this cami has no problem fitting in as a casual staple. Wear it with sneakers, sandals, denim, etc. It won’t look out of place, it will just leave you looking like a street style superstar. That doesn’t mean it can’t be dressed up though. Try tucking the front of the hem into a trumpet skirt and grabbing a pair of heels for date night!

These aren’t just summer looks, by the way. You can instantly transform any outfit for the colder seasons by adding a pair of tights or layering this cami over a thin turtleneck top. We’re already picturing so many looks. We love the contrast created by the lace trim paired with crew socks too!

This top is available in multiple colors, and there are even a few varying versions with a surplice neckline or short sleeves, for example, so make sure to check them all out!

