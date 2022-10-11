Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s October 2022 Prime Early Access Sale: Best Early Black Friday Deals — Updated Live

By
amazon-prime-day-deals
 Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
7
podcast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s here! Amazon’s October 2022 Early Access Prime Day Sale is on! Considering just how many products are on sale ahead of the holidays, we’re thrilled with the opportunity to save big. The sheer amount of markdowns to look through can be overwhelming, and it’s no surprise that shoppers are clamoring to pick up as many deals as possible.

Our goal? To leave Amazon’s October 2022 Prime Early Access Sale with all the gags and gifts we need for ourselves and others — and we want the same for you. You can find deals of all types over at our Shop With Us page, but this is the place-to-be for the master list of steals in home, pet, sports, beauty, fitness, gifting and more. Basically, every department! Shop our top Early Access Amazon Prime Day deal picks below (before they sell out)!

 

Update Amazon Early Access Prime Day 1 (October 11, 2022) at 2:24 PM EST. 

Best Early Access Prime Day Deals This Hour!

Just Added!

Best $15 & Under Deals:

Best $10 & Under Deals:

Fastest-Selling Fashion & Beauty Deals:

Celebrity Favorite Prime Day Deals

 

Jennifer Aniston Uses This Brush for Detangling Wet Hair — $8 for Prime Day
Jennifer Aniston Uses This Brush for Detangling Wet Hair — $8 for Prime Day

Jennifer Aniston’s fave lip plumper is on sale for $19

Was $27On Sale: $19You Save 30%
Jen's Fave Lip Plumper

And her detangling hairbrush is on sale for just $7!

Was $10On Sale: $7You Save 30%
Jen's Fave Hairbrush

 

duchess-kate-middleton-karin-herzog-skincare
Paul Grover/Shutterstock

Duchess Kate’s reported natural Botox alternative is 31% off

Was $65On Sale: $45You Save 31%
Ends Soon!
Ashley Graham Serves a Modeling Mama Moment in Corset Top
Courtesy of Ashley Graham/Instagram

Save 28% on the St Tropez Self Tanner that Ashley Graham is “obsessed” with

Was $43On Sale: $31You Save 28%
See it!
brooke-shields-laneige-lip-mask
Brooke Shields Courtesy of Brooke Shields/Instagram

Save 30% on this Eyelash Serum that Brooke Shields “highly recommends”

Was $68On Sale: $48You Save 29%
See It!

And save 30% on her ‘favorite’ LANEIGE overnight lip mask — Now only $17!

Was $24On Sale: $17You Save 29%
See it!
Inside Kris Jenner's Inner Circle: Faye Resnick, Jennifer Lawrence and More
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Save 14% on the Teeth Whitening Kit that Kyle Richards recommends

Was $70On Sale: $60You Save 14%
See it!

Best $21 & Under Deals:

Top Home

Quick Links! Top Trending Deals by Category

See Top 2022 Trending Product Deals
See Our Fave Holiday Deals
See Internet-Famous Deals
See Top Beauty Deals
See Top Beauty Deals
See Customer Fave Fitness Deals
See Top-Rated Home Deals
See The Trendiest Party Host Deals

Best Hair Tools:

Best Apple Products:

Best Ice Makers:

Best Fitness Deals:

Best Cooling Mattress Topper

Best Mattress

Best Vaccum:

Best Cat Deal:

Best Affordable Laptop:

Best Sunglasses Deal:

Best Flosser Deal:

Best Suitcase Deal

Best Under $50 Deals:

Top Sellers

Top Home

Top Beauty & Health

Top Outdoor & Tech

Top Fashion

Top Fashion Under $20

Patio Furniture

Decor

Mattresses and Beds

Furniture

Fashion Deals Up to 50% Off

Floor Care

Air Purifiers

Home Goods and Crafts

Popular Kitchen Electronics

Blenders

Coffee Machines

Cookware

Popular Kitchen Gadgets

Power Tools

Pet Deals

Sports and Outdoor

Beauty and Personal Care

Premium Beauty

Premium Beauty Tools and Devices

  • FOREO: Select Products 20-50% OFF
  • PMD: Select Products 40% OFF
  • Drybar: Select Products 30% OFF
  • NuFACE: Select Items 30% OFF
Kris Jenner

Prime Day: Scoop Up the Foot Massager Kris Jenner Gifted to Her Daughters

Read article

Looking for more? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Looking for more product recommendations? Check out some of our other faves below:

sweater sale

The 15 Best Sweater Deals at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Read article
Apple Airpods

Grab Apple AirPods Marked Down During the Prime Day Sale on Amazon

Read article
Maidenform Flexees Women's Shapewear Hi-Waist Brief

Early Prime Day Deals: The Best Tummy-Control Panties to Smooth Your Figure

Read article

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!