Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s here! Amazon’s October 2022 Early Access Prime Day Sale is on! Considering just how many products are on sale ahead of the holidays, we’re thrilled with the opportunity to save big. The sheer amount of markdowns to look through can be overwhelming, and it’s no surprise that shoppers are clamoring to pick up as many deals as possible.

Our goal? To leave Amazon’s October 2022 Prime Early Access Sale with all the gags and gifts we need for ourselves and others — and we want the same for you. You can find deals of all types over at our Shop With Us page, but this is the place-to-be for the master list of steals in home, pet, sports, beauty, fitness, gifting and more. Basically, every department! Shop our top Early Access Amazon Prime Day deal picks below (before they sell out)!

Update Amazon Early Access Prime Day 1 (October 11, 2022) at 2:24 PM EST.

Best Early Access Prime Day Deals This Hour!

Just Added!

Best $15 & Under Deals:

Best $10 & Under Deals:

Save 60% on this Migraine-relief Cryotherapy Ice Roller — Now only $8!

on this Migraine-relief Cryotherapy Ice Roller — Now only Save 24% on these falsies eyelashes — Now only $5!

on these falsies eyelashes — Now only Save 30% on the Mighty Patch — Now only $10!

Fastest-Selling Fashion & Beauty Deals:

Celebrity Favorite Prime Day Deals

Jennifer Aniston’s fave lip plumper is on sale for $19

Was $27 On Sale: $19 You Save 30% Jen's Fave Lip Plumper

And her detangling hairbrush is on sale for just $7!

Was $10 On Sale: $7 You Save 30% Jen's Fave Hairbrush

Duchess Kate’s reported natural Botox alternative is 31% off

Was $65 On Sale: $45 You Save 31% Ends Soon!

Save 28% on the St Tropez Self Tanner that Ashley Graham is “obsessed” with

Was $43 On Sale: $31 You Save 28% See it!

Save 30% on this Eyelash Serum that Brooke Shields “highly recommends”

Was $68 On Sale: $48 You Save 29% See It!

And save 30% on her ‘favorite’ LANEIGE overnight lip mask — Now only $17!

Was $24 On Sale: $17 You Save 29% See it!

Save 14% on the Teeth Whitening Kit that Kyle Richards recommends

Was $70 On Sale: $60 You Save 14% See it!

Best $21 & Under Deals:

Top Home

Best Hair Tools:

Save 42% on this TYMO Hair Straightener Brush

Best Apple Products:

Best Ice Makers:

Best Fitness Deals:

Best Cooling Mattress Topper

Save 24% on the SLEEP ZONE Cooling Mattress Topper Get even better sleep with this 39%-off Sunlight Alarm Clock



Best Mattress

Save 24% on the No. 1 Best-Selling Mattress on Amazon (with 137,960 rave reviews) Also, save up to 54% off on Ashley patio furniture



Best Vaccum:

Save up to $500 off iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums and Mops See all Robot Vacuums on sale here! See all Vacuums on sale here!



Best Cat Deal:

Save 20% on Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for Home

Best Affordable Laptop:

Save 52% on this New ASUS Chromebook — Now only $119!

Best Sunglasses Deal:

Save 22% on these No. 1 Best Selling Polygon Sunglasses — Now only $13!

Best Flosser Deal:

Save 55% on the cult-favorite, 100,000+ Reviewed Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Best Suitcase Deal

Save 60% on this Samsonite 2-Piece Suitcase Set (in cute colors!)

Best Under $50 Deals:

Save up to 61% on this CGK hotel-quality wrinkle-free sheet set (softer than Egyptian cotton!)

Top Sellers

Top Home

Top Beauty & Health

Top Outdoor & Tech

Top Fashion

Top Fashion Under $20

Patio Furniture

Save up to 54% off on Ashley patio furniture

Decor

Save up to 68% on area rugs from nuLOOM, Loloi and more

Mattresses and Beds

Furniture

Fashion Deals Up to 50% Off

Floor Care

Air Purifiers

Home Goods and Crafts

Save up to 35% on Singer sewing machines and irons

Save up to 73% on Cricut Vinyl and Accessories

Popular Kitchen Electronics

Blenders

Save up to 45% on Vitamix Blenders

Save up to 30% on Ninja Blenders

Save up to 15% on Hamilton Beach Blenders

Coffee Machines

Cookware

Popular Kitchen Gadgets

Power Tools

Pet Deals

Sports and Outdoor

Beauty and Personal Care

WaterPik: Select Items 40% OFF

Braun: Select Items 15-40% OFF

Burt’s Bees: Select Items 20-25% OFF

Conair: Select Items 30% OFF

NYX: Select Items 30-50% OFF

Vichy: Select Items 30% OFF

La Roche-Posay: Select Items 30% OFF

Redken: Select Items 30% OFF

Pureology: Select Items 30% OFF

Dermablend: Select Items 30% OFF

Azzaro: Select Items 30-50% OFF

Neogen: Select Items up to 50% OFF

Premium Beauty

Perricone MD: Select Products up to 40% OFF

LANEIGE: Select Products 30% OFF

Peter Thomas Roth: Select Products 30% OFF

Grande Cosmetics: Select Products 30% OFF

Oribe: Select Items 30% OFF

Premium Beauty Tools and Devices

FOREO: Select Products 20-50% OFF

PMD: Select Products 40% OFF

Drybar: Select Products 30% OFF

NuFACE: Select Items 30% OFF

