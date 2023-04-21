Making a statement. Ariana Madix turned heads in several new revenge looks following her split from Tom Sandoval.

“As you may have heard, Bloomingdale’s treated me to a shopping spree! obsessed with all 4 of these looks… i’ve never felt hotter! which is your fave?!” the Florida native, 37, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, April 20, which featured four stunning outfits.

The first dress appeared to take inspiration from Madix’s plunging red dress from the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, which was filmed late last month. The former SUR bartender posed in the Mônot minidress while standing in front of Bloomingdale’s New York location.

Madix followed that up with a see-through nude gown that featured crystal embellishments. She finished off the second look with Jimmy Choo platforms.

For her third choice, Madix went with a lavender evening gown that showed off a slit as she walked through the department store. The reality star concluded her shopping spree with a black blazer that was layered on top of a black bodysuit and matching tights.

Madix’s costar Scheana Shay chose her favorite option in the comments section. “Omg 2 is giving Britney toxic! 🔥🔥,” the “Good as Gold” singer, 37, wrote, referring to Britney Spears‘ iconic bodysuit from her 2004 “Toxic” music video.

Meanwhile, Stassi Schroeder showed her support as well, writing, “Absolutely stunning.” The former Bravo star was joined by fellow alum Dayna Kathan who noted that Madix left “no crumbs” with her new social media upload.

Brittany Cartwright, for her part, left the fire and the applause emojis in response. The Fancy AF Cocktails co-author also received a reminder from Charli Burnett that she “broke the internet” with her online activity.

Madix’s style was previously a topic of conversation when Andy Cohen hinted that she went all out for the season 10 reunion taping. “Ariana, is it safe to say you’re wearing a revenge dress today?” the Bravo executive producer, 54, asked via Instagram Stories in March.

The Lifetime star replied, “I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh? … I think his eyes are gonna bleed.”

Earlier that month, Madix’s personal life made headlines when Us Weekly confirmed her split from Sandoval, 40. The former couple, who dated for nearly a decade, called it quits as news broke of the TomTom co-owner’s affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

Before reuniting with Sandoval and Leviss, 28, to address the drama, Madix took to social media to reflect on the people who supported her.

“Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she wrote via Instagram on March 16. “When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

Madix continued: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

Since calling it quits with Sandoval, the TV personality has seemingly moved on with fitness coach Daniel Wai. The pair were spotted packing on the PDA at Coachella earlier this week and shared a steamy kiss at the airport two days later.

According to a source, Madix “isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious” relationship. “She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years,” the insider exclusively told Us after Madix’s outings with Wai, 39.

Sandoval, for his part, said he was happy to see Madix with someone new. “Yes, I love that,” he told TMZ on Tuesday, April 18. “Yes, I do [want her to find love again]. I really do.”