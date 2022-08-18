Showing her support! After Demi Moore unveiled her vintage-inspired bathing suit collection, Bruce Willis‘ wife, Emma Heming, got in on the fun by modeling the colorful pieces.

“Loving my 🩱 @demimoore x @andieswim,” Heming, 44, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 17. In the snap, the Malta native posed for the camera in a dark one-piece with firework style designs covering the swimsuit.

Heming’s social media post comes one month after Moore, 59, announced her collaboration with Andie Swim. “As a supporter, investor, and long-time fan of @AndieSwim, I couldn’t have been more thrilled when founder @MelanieTravis asked me to co-design this collection,” the actress wrote via Instagram in July. “Creating these pieces was so much fun and I hope you love them as much as we loved making them!”

The New Mexico native also modeled the items during a campaign in Marseille, France. “Soaking up summer,” Moore captioned a shot of her enjoying the getaway via Instagram on Monday, August 15.

At the time, Heming took to the comments section, writing, “And it looks good on you! 🔥😍.”

The Indecent Proposal star was previously married to Willis, 67, from 1987 to 2000. The pair, who met on the set of Stakeout, welcomed three daughters: Rumer in 1988, Scout in 1991 and Tallulah in 1994.

Following their split, the Armageddon actor opened up about where the exes stood. “I still love Demi. We’re very close,” he explained during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2000. “We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were. We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside … It’s difficult to live your life and marriage under a magnifying glass, which is what happens to movie star couples.”

Willis later moved on with Heming and the couple exchanged vows in 2008. Over the years, Heming and Moore have offered a glimpse at their friendship.

In March, the duo came together to support Willis amid his decision to step away from Hollywood. “As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia,” an Instagram statement from the actor’s loved ones read. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The post was shared by Heming, who shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with the Die Hard star, as well as Moore, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The Germany native’s loved ones noted that his medical diagnosis has been “impacting his cognitive abilities” recently. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement concluded. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

