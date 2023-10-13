We now know what David Beckham smells like — thanks to his new fragrance collection.

Beckham, 48, arrived at JCPenney in Garden City, New York, to celebrate the line — named The Collection and exclusively sold at JCPenney — on Thursday, October 12. For his appearance, he rocked an off-white blazer over a charcoal button-up and black trousers. The soccer star gave fans a glimpse of his toned chest by leaving the shirt half unbuttoned, and he topped the look off with navy blue shoes.

During the event, he signed boxes of the colognes, posed with JCPenney executives, met fans and spoke about his line

The Collection features four scents, named Refined Woods, Amber Breeze, Infinite Aqua and Aromatic Greens — all of which represent aspects of Beckham’s personal life.

Related: Let Us Show You David and Victoria Beckham's Most Iconic Matching Outfits David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are not only couple goals — but fashion icons with a penchant for matching outfits. “I’m trying to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit, and I don’t know when that happened,” David quipped in his Beckham docuseries, which started streaming on Netflix in October 2023. […]

According to the brand’s website, Refined Woods was inspired by Beckham’s love of the open road and exploration of new landscapes. “This warm and sensual scent is a celebration of travel and discovery, where the journey is the reward,” the company explained.

Beckham designed Amber Breeze for evening wear while enjoying the night before hitting the road again the next day.

Aromatic Greens, meanwhile, was inspired by hiking and taking in the world’s natural beauty. Throughout the day, the scent transforms from lemon and mint notes to an earthy mix of amber tones and cedarwood.

Lastly, Beckham created Infinite Aqua to resemble a drive on the Pacific Coast Highway in California that accentuates the salty air and ocean scents.

This isn’t the first time Beckham has ventured into the beauty world. In 2018, he launched a grooming line, named House 99. The 13-product line includes everything from hair products to moisturizers.

“I’m so excited to finally share House 99 with everyone around the world,” he said in a statement at the time. “For me, grooming is not only about how you look, but how you feel. It’s about being comfortable, trying new things and shaping your next look. I created House 99 to give people the inspiration as well as the right products to experiment and feel completely at home doing so.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: David Beckham’s Sexiest Moments of All Time David Beckham was once known solely as a heartthrob soccer player, but his good looks and athletic skills are now accompanied by his accomplishments as a husband and father. The former Manchester United star started dating Victoria Beckham (née Adams) in 1997 after they met at a charity soccer match. They got engaged the following […]

Beckham has long been known as a style star. He’s tried out looks including leather ensembles, funky patterned shirts, baggy jeans, sleek suits and more.

He’s also experimented with his hair color and style. Currently brunette, he’s tried out a shaved head, cornrows, bleach blonde locks, a mullet, a mohawk and more.