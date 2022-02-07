Talk about a statement necklace! Kylie Jenner appeared to hint at her baby boy’s due date five months ahead of his arrival.

While giving Vogue a tour of her California home in September 2021, the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum rocked a gold necklace reading “222.” The reality star’s son arrived on Wednesday, February 2.

“2/2/22,” the Life of Kylie alum captioned the infant’s Instagram debut on Sunday, February 6. The makeup mogul and on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott’s 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, held the newborn’s hand in the black-and-white social media upload.

The Los Angeles native announced her and the 30-year-old rapper’s pregnancy news in September 2021, two weeks ahead of her Vogue interview.

“[I’ve learned] just how much patience I have,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator said of motherhood while showing the outlet her house, noting that Stormi’s first word was “dada.”

Jenner added that she and the “Sicko Mode” rapper had yet to choose a moniker for their second baby, saying, “Well, we need to find out the gender first and we decided to wait.”

That same month, the Kylie Skin creator seemingly hinted at the sex of her upcoming arrival when she posted a photo of Stormi. “My favorite girl,” the then-expectant star wrote alongside the picture, including a blue heart emoji in her caption.

“Ohhh so she’s having a boy. Got it,” one Instagram user speculated, while another wrote, “My thoughts exactly!!! Came to see if anyone else thought the same thing.”

Last month, however, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner sparked headlines when they shopped at Juvenile Shop in Sherman Oaks, California. Many guessed that Kylie had another daughter on the way when they saw her sisters looking at baby dolls in pink outfits in January.

Fans are currently of the belief that the Kylie Baby creator named her baby boy Angel based on her family members’ Instagram comments. Kris Jenner called the little one an “Angel Pie” on Sunday, while Kim Kardashian celebrated his birth with an angel emoji.

Other eagle-eyed fans pointed out that one of the cross-stitches made at Kylie’s baby shower included the words “Angel Baby.” The little one’s birthdate is also an “angel number,” which refers to the same digit recurring in a sequence.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.