Erin Andrews is all-in on Taylor Swift supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at Kansas City Chiefs game in the chicest yet affordable styles.

“She freaking supports small business, she supports women and I couldn’t love her more for that,” Andrews, 45, gushed during the Saturday, February 3, episode of her “Calm Down” podcast. “She was so great and gracious and I’m beyond grateful and I could cry [that] she wore a $45 little necklace.”

Andrews added, “I’m saying the price because, listen, we know these people have money. We know they could be loaned any diamond in the world [and] she wore [my affordable piece] outside of her little adorable red shirt.”

Swift, 34, attended Kelce’s January 28 AFC championship football game, wearing a red sweater from BFF Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence label with an array of personalized jewelry. The pop star sported a $15 ring, seemingly gifted from Kelce’s mother, that featured a replica image of her boyfriend’s #87 jersey and a necklace from Andrews’ jewelry line. The necklace featured the Chiefs emblem in the center of a gold pendant. Swift also wore a gold friendship bracelet with the letters “TNT” to seemingly denote her and Kelce’s initials, which was a custom order placed by Kelce, 34.

“You know what that’s called? Women supporting women,” Andrews said. “Women supporting small businesses. You want me to hate her? I’m not gonna do it. I’ve always loved her and I love her freaking more now. I’m so appreciative.”

Swift has been dating Kelce since summer 2023. They took their romance public the following September when she went to her first Chiefs game. Swift has since attended 11 more games, including January’s AFC championship when she went down the field postgame to celebrate Kelce’s win with a kiss.

Throughout her game day appearances, Swift has made waves for her killer sideline style. She’s worn vintage-inspired Chiefs sweatshirts, a windbreaker made by Andrews’ WEAR line and even a custom puffer coat made out of Kelce’s jerseys. The jacket was crafted by Kristin Juszczyk, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and matched one created for Brittany Mahomes. (Swift became pals with Brittany, the 28-year-old spouse of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in late 2023.)

In a twist of fate, the Chiefs will play the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Swift is rumored to attended despite playing an Eras Tour concert in Tokyo, Japan, the night before.

Which Taylor Swift Rerecord Is Your Favorite?

Swift’s pal Keleigh Teller, who attended the AFC championship with Swift, seemingly hinted that the Grammy winner could wear another custom piece to the big game.

“What a wonderful woman’s owned small business. You’re so talented,” Keleigh, who is married to actor Miles Teller, wrote via TikTok comment on Saturday after local jeweler Coastal Caviar showed off a Kelce-themed necklace she made. “I would love to get it to [Taylor]. Please message me.”