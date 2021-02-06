Diamonds are a girl’s best friend! Heather Rae Young showed off her new and improved engagement ring from fiancé Tarek El Moussa six months after she accepted his proposal.

The Selling Sunset star, 33, debuted her upgraded jewelry via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 4. The ring already featured an eight-carat emerald-cut diamond, but the new version has a diamond-covered band rather than its original gold band.

“I never planned my ‘dream wedding’ but I saved rings I loved for the past 10 years,” Young wrote. “Gold with Emerald cut was always my dream ring.”

The realtor and El Moussa, 39, designed the new aspect of the ring together. “Breathtaking,” she gushed, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

The couple got engaged in July 2020 after one year of dating. The Flip or Flop star opened up in September of that year about their wedding plans and whether it would be televised.

“We’re thinking about not shooting the wedding — just ‘cause, you know, it’s such a special day,” he exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “I mean, if there was a way to shoot it and act like [the cameras were] not there, I’m sure we would do it, but I don’t know if that’s a possibility. It’s a real special day for us.”

El Moussa did, however, film his proposal to Young for his HGTV show Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa. “It was just so perfect because I had the whole weekend planned. Production was there, and she had no idea I was going to ask the question,” he recalled, noting that he spent “three months” preparing for the moment. “And even when I got down on a knee and asked her to marry me, I had everybody hiding in tents. So it was all just us out there and it was private, and it was just beautiful.”

The reality star then expressed his desire for an intimate ceremony. “We have a couple locations in mind, and we have a couple of dates in mind,” he revealed. “We’re planning probably summer ’21. … We’re thinking a smaller wedding — maybe 100 people or less.”

El Moussa was previously married to Christina Anstead from 2009 to 2018. The exes share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.

While his Flip or Flop costar, 37, is not invited to the wedding, their children will participate. “It’s important for us to involve the kids in the wedding ‘cause we’re a family and Heather has really, really come into our lives and created a family for us,” El Moussa told Us. “And we just adore her.”