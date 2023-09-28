Jessica Chastain dazzled Us in a sparkly getup at the Memory premiere.

Chastain, 46, commanded attention on the red carpet during the 71st annual San Sebastian International Film Festival on Wednesday, September 27. For the event, she gave off mermaid vibes in a custom Gucci gown featuring navy, teal and royal blue sequins and a figure-hugging fit. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, her dress was finished with a strapless sweetheart neckline, cutouts of sheer tulle at her waist, a thigh-high slit and dainty train. She added even more shine to the ensemble with chrome Aquazzura Flow Plateau 130 platform pumps and a silver ring.

For glam, Chastain looked radiant with light foundation, filled in eyebrows, a pink eyeshadow shade blended into her crease, glitter on her eyelids, long lashes, a smokey under eye and long painted nails. Her cowboy copper locks were parted down the middle and worn in mermaid waves.

The Memory premiere comes days after the Writers Guild of America reached an agreement with Hollywood Studios to end their ongoing strike on Monday, September 25. The following day, WGA shared via X, “The WGA reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. Today, our Negotiating Committee, WGAW Board, and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement.”

The strike started in May and demanded higher and more stable wages, fairer deals and contracts about the use of artificial intelligence. In July, actors joined the strike to help writers achieve their goals.

This isn’t the first sparkly garment Chastain has donned. At the 2022 Oscars in March, the actress sported another Gucci gown featuring a sequin plunging neckline, cinched waist and flowy skirt. The tan ombré glitter on her straps faded into a rose gold before turning lavender at her waist. The bottom of the gown was finished with a glamorous ruffled hem.

At the time, Chastain accessorized with shimmery tan nails, a matching diamond and jewel ring and bracelet, silver dangle earrings and lots of body glitter. For glam, her eyebrows were perfectly filled in and she rocked rosy cheeks, sparkly eyeshadow, dramatic lashes and pink lips. Lastly, she twisted her locks into a voluminous ponytail.

While we love seeing Chastain dressed to the nines, her laid-back style is just as epic. In June, she stunned in a Gucci ensemble at the Tribeca Film Festival. Her outfit included baggy high-waisted jeans, a white ruffled blouse, a plaid blazer finished with gold buttons and pointed-toe heels.