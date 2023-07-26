Kelly Ripa proved that the show must go on after quickly recovering from a minor wardrobe malfunction on an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

After a “Dog Days of Summer” segment on Tuesday, July 25 — where Ripa, 52, and her coanchor and husband, Mark Consuelos, ​showcase dogs that are available for adoption — Ripa noticed that a button on her silk jumpsuit went missing. “I hope one of the dogs didn’t eat my button,” she said while reaching for her sleeve.

Consuelos, 52, reassured her, “No, no, I’m sure it just came off.” Moments later, someone off camera pointed at the floor where Ripa’s button landed.

“Let me get it,” she screamed before jumping off her desk. Ripa then swiftly sat back down and proceeded with the show.

Her outfit featured long sleeves, flowy pants, a button-up top and pockets. For glam, she parted her hair down the side and rocked loose coils. Her makeup featured a subtle contour, long lashes and peachy lips. She accessorized with silver studs and matching necklaces.

This isn’t the first time Ripa has suffered a fashion faux pas. In May, she revealed to audience members that she had a “small wardrobe emergency backstage” with her hot pink puff-sleeve dress.

Consuelos then joked to the audience of ways he was thinking he could “stretch” their intros. “I get drunk with power. It could turn into anything!”

Prior to her May “wardrobe emergency,” Ripa donned the same dress on an April episode of Live — when she had another style mishap. The cohosts were learning how to jive from Dancing with the Stars’ Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, when her vibrant dress tore.

“Did my entire back of my dress rip open?!” She asked Consuelos after he dipped her during the dance.

“Nope! Just a little bit,” he said while checking her dress. He handed her the belt that tore, and she ripped it off with ease. “Who cares,” she said while continuing the dance.

Ripa and Consuelos have been married for over 27 years. They first met in 1995, when Ripa auditioned him to star on All My Children. The following year, the duo eloped in Los Vegas. They welcomed their first child, Michael, 26, in 1997, and daughter Lola, 22, in 2001. Two years later, they had their last child, Joaquin, 20, in 2003.

Consuelos joined Live as cohost this past April, after Ryan Seacrest — who had been cohosting with Ripa since 2017 — left the show to focus on his other jobs including hosting American Idol and more.