Kim Kardashian reacted to a customer’s claims that Skims helped her survive a shooting.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life. This New Year’s, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit,” a woman named Angelina Wiley detailed in various TikTok videos. “It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out. I recommend it. I’m definitely going to buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It’s like body armor for women.”

Earlier this year, CBS affiliate KCTV5 reported that Wiley was shot in Kansas City, Missouri, while waiting for a Lyft. Police arrived at the scene of the incident during the early hours of New Year’s Day and helped Wiley get treated for life-threatening injuries.

Wiley has since used her social media platform to thank Kardashian, 42, for creating her shapewear company. (While the fan didn’t disclose the specific Skims body suit she was wearing at the time of the shooting, Skims offers more than a dozen different bodysuits such as catsuits and bodysuits. The items range in cost between $68 and $128.)

In response, Kardashian took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 16, to repost the video. “Wowww,” the reality star wrote alongside the praying hands emoji.

Kardashian originally launched her company in 2019 under the name Kimono. After facing backlash for culture appropriation, Kardashian changed the name to Skims ahead of the launch. Skims has since branched out to include shapewear, dresses, loungewear, swimsuits and accessories.

The Hulu personality recently reflected on her company’s legacy, telling Time in June, “It started off with simply finding shapewear that was a skin tone that would match my color. I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub.”

Kardashian also revealed that Skims made $500 million in 2022. “Obviously you have big hopes, but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined,” she shared. “I still have, like, impostor syndrome or whatever. But I think that’s part of what keeps me going.”

The aspiring lawyer said she isn’t sure whether there is a “time stamp” on modeling for her own company. “I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear,” she noted. “We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can. We’re not going to go out not trying.”

Skims has previously collaborated with Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, Simona Tabasco, Bea Grannò, Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis and more stars on high-profile product campaigns.