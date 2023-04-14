To shade or not to shade? Kim Kardashian poked fun at her sister, Khloé Kardashian, while getting her hair and makeup done.

In a video shared via TikTok on Thursday, April 13, the reality star, 42, is seen getting glammed as audio of her from Keeping Up With the Kardashians played in the background. The original sound came from the season 17 finale of the reality show in 2019 when Kim went to Khloé’s house to offer her a makeover. In the audio, she told Khloé, 38, “I think I can make your life so much easier and so much cooler if I gave you a makeover.” Kim also said she wants to get rid of her “sparkly boots and whole vibe.”

In the beginning of the TikTok, the Skims founder had her hair in velcro rollers and while getting the loose strands curled by celebrity stylist Chris Appleton. Her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, held a foundation brush and mimicked Kim’s voice to the camera as Appleton, 39, was hard at work with a curling wand.

Kim then mouthed back to Dedivanovic, 39, in Khloé’s voice, “Actually, I get told I have really good style from a lot of people.” Her brunette locks were parted down the middle and styled in voluminous and beachy waves. She changed out of her black button-down blouse from the beginning of the video and into a silky bralette. Her makeup featured a dewy face, rosy cheeks, sharp nose contour, filled in eyebrows, overlined and glossy lips, and long eyelashes.

Fans were quick to share their praise for the KKW Beauty founder in her comments section. One wrote, “Ok this was great.” A second complimented Appleton’s acting performance and commented, “give chris appleton an oscar already!” And a third added, “Skin is GLOWING 🥰⭐️!!”

The funny clip comes after Kim drew attention to a different KUWTK moment. Earlier this month, Kim was seen wearing an extravagant pink fur coat while vacationing in Tokyo. Khloé wore a very similar look on a previous trip to Japan during season 15 of the reality show with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian — and the SKKN founder was extremely critical of the ensemble. “I gotta be real with you guys … You look like f—king clowns!” the mom of four said.

She continued, “This is not a tourist thing where it’s like Halloween, like you dress up like a f—king Japanese geisha.”

When the Selfish Author shared her outfit via Instagram, she included the clip of her infamous line in the carousel of photos and a screenshot of a tweet that compared the sisters’ nearly identical outfits in a side by side with the caption, “Well well well @KimKardashian apologize now!!”

The sisters commented on her post in good spirits. Khloé wrote, “I’m waiting……” and Kourtney, 43, added, “a long way from the cycling outfits,” alongside heart and laughing emojis.