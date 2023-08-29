Kris Jenner is being accused of heavily editing her photos and videos.

The reality star’s makeup artist, Samer Khouzami, took to Instagram on Monday, August 28, to show off a look he created on Jenner, 67. In the shot, Jenner could be seen with a full face of glam that featured rosy cheeks, warm eyeshadow and a pink lip.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, suggesting that Jenner’s youthful glow was due to Facetune and not good products.

“Please post an unfiltered photo so we can see her true beauty,” one wrote. A second added, “That’s not her face,” while a third commented, “This looks like Kim dressing up as Kris!”

Facetune even chimed in, writing, “This is a great time to tell everyone we have Facetune for videos.”

Others, however, praised Jenner’s appearance. Makeup artist Jaclyn Hill commented, “So unbelievably beautiful!” while a different fan praised, “Kris is gorgeous 🥰.” Her glam featured a matte face, rosy cheeks, filled in eyebrows, brown eyeshadow shades and glossy lips.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has been accused of altering her appearance. When she starred in Meghan Trainor’s music video for “Mother” in March, fans alleged that her skin had been smoothed out with a filter.

While Jenner has not confirmed or denied her use of Facetune or Photoshop, she has been candid about cosmetic procedures she’s gotten. In a May 2015 interview with E!, RuPaul asked Jenner to “set the record straight” and share what work she’s had done. “Botox and fillers and laser and things like that,” she said. “And I had a boob job in the ‘80s after four kids — because gravity took over.” She explained, “A couple of years ago I felt like they were too big and nothing fit anymore. So the same doctor who put them in took them out. He had to do a little lift and put smaller ones in.”

Jenner’s daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have also opened up about their experience with fillers and plastic surgery .

Most recently, Kylie, 26, admitted on the season 3 finale of The Kardashians that she “got my breasts done” at 19 years old. “I wish I could do it all differently because I wouldn’t touch anything.” Kylie shared she would be “heartbroken” if daughter Stormi “wanted to get her body done at 19.” (Kylie shares Stormi, 5, and Aire, 18 months, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.)

Meanwhile, Kim, 42, told Allure in July 2022 that she had “A little bit of Botox,” between her eyebrows. “I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before,” she explained. “I hate my hands — they’re wrinkly and gross. But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve snuggled my babies with these hands, so I’m okay with them.”

Khloé, 39, for her part, previously shared she got a nose job in a 2021 reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’ but I’ve had one nose job. And everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me,” she said at the time.