Madelyn Cline walked the 2024 Met Gala solo on Monday, May 6, amid her low-key romance with Pete Davidson.

The actress wore an all-white custom Tommy Hilfiger gown adorned with flowers and kept her hair in simple curls cascading down her back. The entire outfit appeared to be on theme for “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which had a dress code of “The Garden of Time.”

While the actress opted for a more neutral look, she spiced things up with her makeup, including bright blue eye makeup. Fans were quick to notice that Cline was without her boyfriend Davidson, although some expected them to make their debut at the event.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September 2023 that the comedian, 30, and the Outer Banks actress, 26, are dating. A source shared at the time that the two grew “close fairly quickly” and “wanted to keep things under wraps” for as long as possible since they “assumed there would be a whole frenzy surrounding their relationship.” Still, the insider added that they’d “spent a lot of time together and [had] built a strong bond in a short period of time.”

As for what drew them to each other, the source divulged that Davidson “loves Madelyn’s dry sense of humor, which he thinks is adorable because he’s the same way.”

Two months later, a second insider told Us that things were “going really well” between Davidson and Cline, but they were “trying their best to keep a low-key romance” because they had “both dated people in the public eye before” and hoped to “maintain more privacy this time around.” (Cline previously dated her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes — who is currently dating fellow Met Gala attendee Kelsea Ballerini — from 2020 to 2021, while Davidson has had high-profile relationships with Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and more famous women over the years.)

A third source revealed in April that Davidson and Cline are “very much in love.”

“One of the reasons their relationship works so well is because they’re both independent and give each other space to miss each other,” the insider added.

Prior to Monday night, Cline and Davidson had not made their red carpet debut as a couple, but they both attended the Met Gala before their romance. Cline went to her first Met Gala in 2023, wearing a strapless black velvet Stella McCartney gown with a metallic chained bodice.

Davidson, for his part, has made appearances at the Met Gala on multiple occasions. He first attended in 2021, sporting a black tunic dress by Thom Browne. The following year, he accompanied then-girlfriend Kardashian, 43, in a simple black suit as she stole the show in a 1962 Bob Mackie gown that once belonged to Marilyn Monroe. After their split, Davidson kept a low profile at the 2023 event in a Fendi Men’s ensemble complete with a trench coat, bucket hat and sunglasses.

Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North — whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West — later criticized Davidson’s 2023 outfit. “You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete,” North said during a November 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “Not the gas station.”