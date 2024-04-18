Pete Davidson and girlfriend Madelyn Cline are better than ever despite keeping their romance out of the public eye.

“They are very much in love,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly about how Davidson, 30, and Cline’s connection has progressed.

According to the insider, the pair are committed to their future together. “One of the reasons their relationship works so well is because they’re both independent and give each other space to miss each other,” the source says.

Davidson and Cline, 26, have largely stayed out of the spotlight since they started dating. Us broke the news about their romance in September 2023.

“Madelyn and Pete have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly,” a second source exclusively tells Us about how Davidson and Cline “wanted to keep things under wraps” for as long as possible.

The insider notes that Davidson and Cline have a lot in common, adding, “Pete loves Madelyn’s dry sense of humor which he thinks is adorable because he’s the same way. They’re thankful they have a loyal group of close friends because they’ve hung out with several people at a number of events and nobody has leaked their romance.”

Before Davidson and Cline started dating, the Outer Banks star sparked speculation in July 2023 that she split from Jackson Guthy after fans noticed that she unfollowed the musician, 28, and removed all traces of him from her Instagram.

Cline previously made headlines for her relationship with costar Chase Stokes, whom she started dating after they were cast as love interests on the Netflix series in 2019.

Following their 2021 split, Cline reflected on what she learned from the experience.

“I am a really private person. There’s a part of me that is for me and nobody else. But in hindsight, duh, making my relationship public made it everybody else’s business,” she told Cosmopolitan in February 2023. “And I realized the negative side effects of that while going through the breakup, realizing I had let people in and then felt like I couldn’t get anybody out. It just hit me like a freight train. I wanted us both to move on and be happy. People see the need for sides. There are no sides — there’s no winning or losing in a breakup.”

Davidson, meanwhile, has been linked to Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski in the past. He dated his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders for less than one year before they called it quits in August 2023.

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” Davidson said during a March 2023 episode of the “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

