Martha Stewart Shows Off Her Legs in High-Slit Metallic Dress

Martha Stewart is ready for her close-up.

Stewart, 82, posted a set of photos to her Instagram on Friday, October 13, showing off her legs in a high-slit metallic dress. Designed by Andy Chia Yu, the dress features a metallic tassel that ties at the front and quarter length sleeves that cinch at the bottom. Stewart topped the look off with a pair of matching metallic open-toed pumps and dangly silver earrings.

Stewart wore her blonde hair in a voluminous face framing bob. Her glam, courtesy of makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye, featured a pink lip, black eyeliner and metallic smokey eyeshadow to match her dress.

In the caption, she wrote: “Fun to dress up every now and then. @49andrewyu designed and made my silver dress Its so versatile ! Photographed by my makeup artist @daisybeautytoye”.

Stewart wore the show-stopping look to attend the Hudson River Park 25th Anniversary Gala in New York City on Thursday, October 12. The gala’s official website mentions that the event’s dress code was “cocktail attire”, and that “silver anniversary accents are encouraged”.

The event was held in honor of the nonprofit Hudson River Park Friends’ 25-year-long dedication to maintaining the park, characterized as a “blue and green oasis” for community members. Stewart mingled with other guests on Chelsea Piers during the event, which featured cocktails, dinner, a live auction and special performance by The Daily Show comedian Ronny Chieng.

Stewart serves on the nonprofit’s honorary committee, along with a slew of other celebrities including Julianne Moore, Diane von Furstenberg, Alan Cumming, Neil Patrick Harris, Martin Short, Eva Chen and Andy Cohen.

Her high-slit dress was a far cry from the TV personality’s usual modest attire. Stewart has been affectionately dubbed by fans as a pioneer of the “coastal grandmother” trend popularized by TikTok. For reference, think of every character that Diane Keaton has played in a Nancy Meyers movie — flowy button downs, linen trousers, pull over sweaters and floppy hats are all staples of the coastal grandmother aesthetic.

When asked by InStyle in a 2022 interview whether she approves of her “coastal grandmother” label, Stewart replied, “That’s good! I mean, I am a grandmother,” but added that she doesn’t personally identify with the trend. “I could never be in those [Nancy Meyers] movies. I work every day! I’m not retired yet, maybe when I retire in 20 years…maybe.”