Millie Bobby Brown put a glamorous twist on the latte makeup trend.

On Sunday, September 17, Brown, 19, took to Instagram to show off the classy glam. Her beat included coffee colored eyeshadow blended into her crease, a shimmery tan shade on her lids and a dark brown liner buffed into her waterline. (The latte makeup fad features a sun-kissed look using warm shimmery eyeshadows and highlighted cheeks.)

Brown topped the look off with light mascara, filled in eyebrows, a soft highlight and peachy lips. She swept her brunette tresses off her face and gave the camera a pout. To accessorize, she donned diamond stud earrings, a French manicure and a colorful top.

Brown is not one to shy away from trying out makeup trends. In July, she donned a Barbie inspired look including rosy eyeshadow, bright pink blush on her cheeks and nose and glossy lips. “It’s giving ken-ergy,” she captioned the social media post. Fiancé Jake Bongiovi showed his support by commenting “Pretty gurl 💕.”

Earlier this month, Bongiovi, 21, hilariously attempted to do Brown’s makeup via her beauty brand Florence by Mills’ YouTube channel. In the video, he first filled her eyebrows using the Tilt N Tame Eyebrow Pencil. When he finished, the couple looked at each other and laughed at her dark and blocky brow.

“From afar it doesn’t look horrible, but up close it’s scary,” she said while he wiped off the product and tried again.

Throughout the video, Brown gave Bongiovi hints on which step was next and even helped him apply her mascara.

Her finished beat featured eyeliner below her waterline, blush on her nose and cheeks, one eyebrow darker than the other and a bold contour. “I think it still looks bad,” Brown joked as the two kissed and laughed at his finished product.

During the video, Bongiovi shared that he was nervous to propose. The duo got engaged this past April after nearly three years of dating. At the time, Brown announced the news via Instagram with an adorable photo of the two wrapping their arms around each other. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all 🤍,” she captioned the post, referencing Taylor Swift’s song “Lover.”

For the engagement, she wore a white lacy dress featuring puffy sleeves and an open back. Her hair was slicked back into a bun and she donned natural makeup.

Bongiovi made a post of his own at the time, sharing romantic images from his proposal. They gazed into each other’s eyes while overlooking a beach. “Forever,” he captioned the images.