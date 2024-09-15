Mindy Kaling turned heads as she hit the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15.

Kaling, 45, wore a black Gaurav Gupta gown with a sculpted off-the-shoulder detail and cascading beading as she stepped out at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. She topped off the look with sleek, straight hair and minimal silver jewelry, keeping focus on the structural dress.

The actress, who was nominated for six Emmys during her time on The Office, was among the many former sitcom stars tapped to present at this year’s ceremony. Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Zach Braff (Scrubs), Damon Wayans (My Wife and Kids) and Allison Janney (Mom) are just a few of the other funny faces presenting trophies on Sunday.

Kaling’s Emmys appearance comes seven months after she gave birth to her third baby, daughter Anna.

The Sex Lives of College Girls creator announced in June that she secretly gave birth several months prior — she never revealed she was pregnant — while thanking fans for their birthday messages.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” Kaling shared via Instagram. “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

She similarly never revealed she was pregnant with her second child, son Spencer, now 4, opting to wait until her son was born before revealing that she expanded her family. Her eldest is 6-year-old Katherine (nicknamed Kit).

The identity of her children’s biological father has been kept private, with Kaling noting in the past that she is unaffected by rumors that B.J. Novak, her best friend, ex-boyfriend and The Office costar, is their dad.

“I’m the only parent my kids have,” Kaling told Marie Claire in 2022. “He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship. So [the speculation hasn’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J. If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

The 2024 Emmy Awards air live on ABC Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.