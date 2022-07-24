Mary Poppins would be proud. Jenna Johnson is prepared for anything that might come her way on her quest for the prized Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy, thanks to her trusty dance bag, which was a gift from a former partner.

“I got spoiled rotten last season with JoJo [Siwa] as my partner because … it became a thing that every show day, she would gift me something from Gucci,” the professional dancer, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly. “So this is a Gucci duffel, but obviously she had to JoJo-ify it so she had it custom painted [with] rainbows everywhere.”

To commemorate their time together, Siwa gifted Johnson with an Ophidia GG carry-on duffel, which featured their team name, J Nation, painted in a rainbow of bright colors.

Johnson — who is currently pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy — opened up her “Mary Poppins bag” to show Us what she keeps on hand at the studio.

No Germs Allowed

“I always have to have Wet Ones because countertop germs, they freak me out. I can’t do it,” she confessed while showing off a travel pack of antibacterial wipes.

Just a Spritz

“I have a fear of smelling bad, so I always have my perfume with me. I need to refill it,” Johnson said. “[And] I get this asked all the time: I wear Baccarat Rouge, this is 540. It’s the best smelling perfume in the world.”

Kodak Moment

“Oh, this is fun! I’m really into film cameras and this is … one of those Kodak ones you can order from Amazon. But I’m so obsessed with them and just the fun, in-between moments that get captured,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum explained. “So, I have one of these cameras in all of my bags — my dance bag, my purse, in my car, everywhere. They’re just the best.”

Put a Ring on It

“I never dance with my wedding ring on. I had a bad experience once — I won’t say which season — [when] my partner and I were rehearsing and my [wedding] band snapped in half. I sobbed for like, two hours, so now we don’t ever dance [with it on],” she told Us, adding that she now puts her rings in a box for safe-keeping. “This is actually the box that Val proposed to me with. So, I still have it and I’ll put it in there.”

Minty Fresh

“I’m addicted to gum,” Johnson said with a laugh. “I’ll always have gum in. My producers on the show will get mad because I always have gum in [my mouth], but again, fearing bad breath [and] smelling bad. It’s just a thing.”

On the Line

“Last one … lip liner [from] NYX. This is [the color] ‘Sandstorm.’ So, boom, there you have it,” the choreographer said.

What else is inside Johnson’s bag? Watch the exclusive video above to see her go-to lip balm, her favorite dance shoes and more!

