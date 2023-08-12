Best friends Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are so in sync that even their outfits go together.

Gomez, 31, and Raisa, 35, stepped out for dinner on Friday, August 11, where they both turned up in coordinating pairs of leopard-print heels.

“This was not planned,” Raisa wrote via her Instagram Story later that night, reposting Gomez’s photo of their shoes — and confirming that there was “no beef” between them after feud speculation.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, for her part, rocked a black turtleneck dress for the occasion, which she paired with animal-print slingbacks. Gomez completed her look by tying her hair into a slick bun.

The twosome have been friends for years, with the How I Met Your Father star even donating Gomez a kidney in 2017 amid her battle with lupus.

“I just felt it in my heart. I knew it was a match, I knew it was going to happen. No one forced me to do anything,” Raisa recalled of undergoing the surgical procedure during an appearance on Josh Peck’s “Good Guys” podcast earlier this month. “It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart. I have been super blessed ever since.”

She continued: “She and I went public with our situation years ago and, honestly, we had to. As for what’s going on lately, does anyone prep you for this kind of stuff? Never. We never get prepped for this kind of stuff. It always catches me by surprise. I don’t know if it’s good or not.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Several years after the kidney transplant, fans started speculating that Gomez and Raisa were no longer close. Things seemed to reach a boiling point in November 2022 when Gomez told Rolling Stone that Taylor Swift is her “only friend in the industry.” Raisa seemingly reacted to the news via social media, unfollowing Gomez. The Grammy nominee later apologized for not mentioning “every person” she knows in the profile.

Gomez and Raisa have both since squashed feud rumors. Late last month, Gomez even shared a sweet birthday tribute to her longtime pal. “Happiest of birthdays to this special human beings [sic]. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️,” she wrote via her Instagram in July.

Raisa also addressed the speculation about their friendship during her August appearance on Peck’s podcast.

“I can’t read the comments because I don’t do well with it. I really don’t. Sometimes I disappear because people are mean,” Raisa confessed. “People are so mean. They hit you right there. Someone said, ‘Oh, you’re just looking for attention because your career’s a flop.’ I’m like, ‘Is it a flop?’”

The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum also joked that there was “no beef” and “only salsa,” referring to her forthcoming line of the condiment. Raisa also echoed her “no beef, only salsa” line in her Friday social media caption.