Similar taste? Following Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin)‘s friendly reunion, eagle-eyed fans resurfaced a video that seemingly shows the duo sharing an even deeper connection — with matching tattoos.

According to a TikTok video posted in September, Gomez, 30, and Bieber, 25, both have a tattoo on their hand similar to the sparkles emoji. The model previously credited tattoo artist Dr. Woo for the ink in 2019. Meanwhile, the Disney Channel alum was spotted with her new tattoo addition at the Emmys.

The connection comes after the pair were photographed reconnecting at a red carpet event in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 15. Photographer Tyrell Hampton captured a moment from inside the Oscars museum that showed Gomez and Bieber posing for photos while hugging one another.

The two women recently became a topic of conversation after the Arizona native candidly discussed husband Justin Bieber‘s past with Gomez.

“I just don’t want to say something that is being disrespectful or bringing up something that can stir up feelings for someone. I know we’re all so far moved on from any type of drama and I’m so happy for that,” Hailey said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September. “I get nervous about talking about it because I don’t want to stir anything up or bring anything up that is going to be a thing.”

Justin, 28, previously dated the Only Murders in the Building actress on and off from 2010 to 2018. Following their split, the Canada native rekindled his romance with Hailey and they tied the knot in September 2018. (Justin and Hailey were previously linked from 2015 to 2016.)

The Victoria’s Secret model recalled received online hate as a result of her romance with the “Peaches” singer. “I’m like, I don’t know [why he picked me]. We fell in love. There were times where I can confidently say I don’t think we knew it was going to be each other,” she continued on the podcast. “Several times. I can’t say that at 18 years old I knew that was my husband. I didn’t f—king know.”

Gomez, for her part, seemingly addressed the interview shortly after it went live.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” the Texas native told her fans during a TikTok livestream one day after Hailey’s comments made headlines. “All I have to say is [that] it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

At the time, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Justin supported his wife’s decision to discuss the drama. “[Justin’s] proud of Hailey for being herself and thought the whole interview was super cool,” the insider shared earlier this month. “Hailey felt she needed to address that elephant in the room and clear the air with regards to how she and Justin got together, now she’s moved on and doesn’t want to address it.”

The source added: “She means no harm to Selena herself, but it felt important to let it be known that she’s had some horrible abuse and it wasn’t okay to treat her that way and nor will it ever be.”