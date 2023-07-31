Sofia Richie has revived a highly debatable fashion trend.

Richie, 24, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 30, to show off a modern twist on the once popular chevron pattern. Her ensemble featured a zig-zag blouse including pink, yellow and green colors and matching pants. Richie let the button-up gracefully fall off her shoulder and wore a black tank top underneath.

She accessorized with ruby sunglasses, a tan mini purse, a silver necklace, gold hoops and flip-flops. Richie completed the look with her hair twisted into a claw clip.

Although her style is normally praised by fans, some of her followers had mixed feelings about Richie bringing back the aesthetic. One commented on the social media post, “I fear chevron may be back, this is the worst thing to happen to me,” while others were excited to see the stripes back in style. A second follower wrote, “I like it! Gorgeous girl,” and more asked where they could find the same set.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Chevron stripes were first in style in the 1960s and ‘70s when fashion designer Pierre Cardin incorporated the design in his fashion collections with Missoni. It made a comeback in 2011 when Target launched a Missoni for Target collection featuring head-to-toe zig-zag outfits. The fad then took over, from being printed on leggings and skater skirts to dresses and jackets. It went out of style around 2016.

Earlier this month Richie revealed she’s coming out with a fashion collection, and her chevron outfit is making Us wonder if she’ll use the pattern in the line.

While she has not yet announced the name of the collection or a release date, she gave fans a glimpse at the clothing line in a recent YouTube video for Vogue. In the clip, Richie could be seen examining cashmere colors in a swatch book. “We are creating this beautiful clothing line,” she said. She explained the line features 80 items that “bring out how I feel the most comfortable dressing.” She continued to gush, “I’m so excited about it!”

Her go-to style includes straight jeans, luxurious blazers, knit dresses and simple tops from brands like Chanel, Proenza Schouler and more. One of her most talked about looks came during her wedding weekend with Elliot Grainge in Antibes, France. While hitting the beach, she rocked a Chanel ensemble which featured a black and white cover up finished with a large bow at her waist. Underneath, she wore a black bandeau bikini top and topped the outfit off with a square clutch, also designed by the French fashion house.