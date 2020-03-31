Carey Hart

On Thursday, March 19, the former motorcycle racer let his 8-year-old daughter Willow trim his hair. When he started to see chunks of his locks fall onto the porch, he took over to finish the buzzcut himself. “We’re goin’ Full Metal Jacket people,” his wife Pink said in the background of the video she posted. “When you can’t get to a barber, you just get rid of it.”

