Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Their little helpers! Harris and Burtka’s twins Gideon and Harper wore Santa’s dings while cleaning the family’s home in 2013. “Up until 2am constructing a table with wooden trains for Gideon and all he wants to do is play with a broom. #MerryXmas,” the How I Met Your Mother alum tweeted. He added: “Ms. Harper likes Mr. Potato Head’s fashion sense. She is quite the looker, but I think it’s a bit shortsighted.”