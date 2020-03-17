Just when you thought Jennifer Lopez couldn’t add any more to her plate, she goes and launches a super affordable shoe collection with DSW.

On Tuesday, March 17, the shoe retailer dropped the spring 2020 line inspired by the three cities the Hustler’s star calls home: New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

See Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Fashion Moments

“Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to do it all — music, movies and fashion. There are so many facets to my career and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW,” she said in a statement from the brand. “We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all!”

The collab features 31 items, ranging from cool-girl sparkly sneakers and studded flats to spring-ready wedges and party-perfect pumps. Not to mention, the prices are quite affordable, costing somewhere between $59 and $189.

She announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on March 16, sharing some of the campaign images. “I’m home, hoping you’re all safe. Here is a little something to maybe brighten your day… I’m so proud to launch my new footwear collection, available now.”

Keep scrolling to shop our 7 favorite styles, or visit dsw.com to see the entire collection. Though retail stores will be temporarily closed due to the coronavirus, you can still shop it all online.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)