They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re altogether ooky … the TV talk show hosts! The Today show stars, Tamron Hall, Jennifer Hudson and many more television anchors went all out for Halloween 2022.

The hosts of Today — including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and more — went with a Vegas theme for their show on Monday, October 31.

Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker stole the show as wedding-ready Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, respectively, whose first round of nuptials was held in July at the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel in Sin City. (Bennifer tied the knot for the second time this summer during a lavish ceremony at their Savannah estate.)

Kotb, 58, and Guthrie, 50, went the Circe de Soleil route by donning acrobatic costumes in honor of the high-flying show at the Bellagio. Roker, 68, dressed as rock ’n’ roll legend Sammy Davis Jr., while Carson Daly and Dylan Dreyer opted to portray magician David Copperfield and his assistant, respectively. Jenna Bush Hager celebrated Vegas superstar Celine Dion, whose held court on the Strip for more than a decade.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, for their part, sported multiple spooky season ensembles this year, including Stranger Things-inspired looks, The Bachelor-themed getups and Top Gun costumes.

Hall, 52, opted to pay tribute to the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid on the Monday morning episode of her eponymous talk show. She dubbed herself “Ariel Hall” and sported long red braids, a glittering purple bikini top and a dramatic, bioluminescent tail.

Rather than going with a new movie-inspired look for Halloween 2022, Hudson, 41 — whose own eponymous talk show premiered last month — chose to honor Whoopi Goldberg’s iconic 1992 Sister Act character, Deloris Van Cartier.

As for Kelly Clarkson, the TV personality and hitmaker honored music legend Stevie Nicks by dressing up as a ghostly version of the Fleetwood Mac singer.

“Happy #Halloween!” the Kelly Clarkson Show‘s official Instagram posted on Monday morning, alongside images of the inaugural American Idol’s 2022 Halloween look. “Today we gather around the campfire in the haunted forest for spooky tales.”

Clarkson’s guests — Rose McIver and Loni Love — were also outfitted in spooky garb, with the Ghosts star, 34, going for Wednesday Addams and the comedian, 51, channeling Aaliyah’s Queen of the Damned character.

Keep scrolling to see how talk show hosts — including looks from the women of The View and more — celebrated Halloween this year: